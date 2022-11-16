Over 170 People Are Sick From A Shigella Outbreak In Alberta & Here's What You Should Know
115 people have been hospitalized.
Alberta Health Services is investigating an outbreak of Shigella cases in Edmonton that has impacted 172 people so far.
In a statement to Narcity, AHS said the majority of Shigella cases were among "inner-city" residents of Edmonton.
The first person in the city to fall ill was on August 17, 2022 and so far, around 115 people have been hospitalized due to the infection, but there have been no deaths reported.
Shigellosis is an infectious diarrheal disease caused by Shigella bacteria, and the condition is a common cause of diarrhea, according to the government of Canada.
In recent years, approximately 880 cases of shigellosis have been reported annually in Canada.
The overall risk to the general public is low, however, AHS warned that proper hand hygiene will help to prevent the spread of illnesses like Shigella.
Anyone who may be concerned about their health has been urged to speak with their healthcare provider or call Health Link at 811.
What are the symptoms of Shigella infection?
People infected with Shigella bacteria could find themselves with a mild case or even be asymptomatic. Symptoms of Shigella include watery or bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal cramps, tenesmus, fever and malaise, and nausea and vomiting, the government of Canada said.
Occasionally, an infection can lead to other complications such as severe dehydration due to persistent diarrhea, seizures especially in young children, Reiter's syndrome (characterized by a combination of conjunctivitis, urethritis and arthritis), bloodstream infections, Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS), and toxic megacolon, which is rare.
How is Shigella spread?
Shigella bacteria is spread in a number of ways, and it is highly infectious. Transmission can occur through eating contaminated foods, which become infected due to poor hand hygiene or when washed with water that is contaminated with feces.
Bacteria can also be spread by drinking contaminated liquids, such as water from rivers and lakes. Flies that come into contact with contaminated feces or water can also spread the infection.