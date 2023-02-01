A Popular Eyedrop Brand Wants You To Stop Using It & It May Be Tied To Terrible Infections
Several people have lost their vision.
A well-known eyedrop brand that's sold online and in stores is asking the public to stop using the product due to a possible link to a dangerous eye infection.
EzriCare, LLC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that its EzriCare Artificial Tears are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the eyedrops may be linked to a cluster of eye infections that have killed one person and left others blinded.
The company is working on notifying customers to discontinue using the drops.
"As of today [February 1], we are not aware of any testing that definitively links the Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak to EzriCare Artificial Tears," the statement says.
"Nonetheless, we immediately took action to stop any further distribution or sale of EzriCare Artificial Tears. To the greatest extent possible, we have been contacting customers to advise them against continued use of the product."
NBC News reports one person has died and at least three others are blind in one eye due to a bacterial infection called Pseudomonas aeruginosa and it may be linked to the over-the-counter eyedrops.
Several others have had respiratory infections or urinary tract infections.
In a statement on January 20, the CDC said it had identified over 50 people in 11 states with the same bacterial infection, including in California, Florida, New York and Texas.
The majority of the people affected said they had used preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before they got sick.
"CDC recommends that clinicians and patients immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete," the statement reads.
What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa?
The CDC says Pseudomonas is a type of bacteria that is commonly found in the environment, including in soil and water.
There are different types of this bacteria, but the one that "most often causes infections in humans" is Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
How is a Pseudonomas aeruginosa infection treated?
The CDC says a Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is typically treated with antibiotics.
However, the health authority points out that it's becoming difficult to treat for people who are in hospitals or nursing homes because of "increasing antibiotic resistance."
EzriCare was identified as one of the brands in the CDC investigation but it may not be the only one.
EzriCare said the artificial eyedrops in question are manufactured in India by Global Pharma Healthcare PVT Limited and imported into the United States.
"We understand that the same product is also marketed under other brand names," the company said.
"We understand that Global Pharma Healthcare PVT Limited will be initiating a recall of the product, but as of the date and time of this Press Release that has not happened."
Several law firms in the U.S., including Dolman Law Group and Hach & Rose Attorneys At Law, are already working on lawsuits and asking anyone who has been impacted to contact them.
No official recall had been issued as of February 1 at 3 p.m. EST.
