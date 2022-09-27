These Calgary Airport Travel Hacks Will Save You So Much Time & Some Are Free
No more waiting in long security lines!
Travelling can be stressful, but if you're heading through Calgary Airport for your next vacation, there are actually some pretty useful travel hacks you can use which will make your airport a breeze.
From skipping security lines to taking a shuttle to your gate, there are some pretty easy ways you can travel like a V.I.P. and some of them are completely free and will save you a bunch of time.
Next time you're heading on a flight, these hacks are ones you should absolutely try.
Skip security line
Security lines at airports can be notoriously hard to predict and there is nothing worse than being stuck in line and panicking about missing your flight.
But if you want to make your life a little bit easier, passengers can sign up for Calgary Airport's YYC Express to skip those long security lines.
Up to 48 hours before your flight departure time, you can head online and book a security screening slot in advance. Then all you have to do on the day of your flight is check-in, drop off any baggage and show up at security at the time of your appointment.
Best of all, the service is completely free.
Relax in the lounge
While there are a few lounges at the airport for high-flyers, Calgary Airport also has a lounge that anyone can pay to visit and it's not as pricey as you'd think.
Calgary Airport's Aspire Lounge is the perfect place to relax and grab a bite to eat before your flight.
The lounge has complimentary hot food and beverages (including alcohol), Wi-Fi, charging stations, personal tvs and showers.
For $46.20, it might actually work out cheaper than buying a meal and drinks at an airport restaurant.
Get to your gate in style
Anyone who's visited Calgary Airport will know that it takes what feels like forever to get from one side of the terminal to the other.
One kind of genius thing Calgary Airport has is the YYC Link Shuttle, a little 10-seater shuffle bus that can pick you up from one side of the terminal and drives you across the terminal in about half the time.
There are stations labelled A to E to match up with gate numbers in the terminal so you can just get picked up from one location and ride in style. No more sweating your way through the airport with baggage in tow.
It's also a complimentary service so why not take advantage.