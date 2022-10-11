Calgary Airport Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs & Some Pay Way More Than Minimum Wage
There are loads of different roles available!
If you've ever wanted to see behind-the-scenes of what really happens at the airport, this is your chance. Calgary Airport is hiring right now and a lot of the jobs pay way higher than minimum wage.
Calgary Airport, which is expected to see over 13 million visitors this year, has different roles available from security screening to refuelling aircraft.
Here are some Calgary Airport jobs that you can apply for right now:
Pre-Board Screening Officer
Salary: Training salary is $20.47 an hour and will rise to between $23.40 - $26.35 once certified
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident and hold a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. You'd be screening passengers and baggage ahead of flights to make sure no banned items are able to be taken on board. Anyone applying will also need to pass security clearance.
Ramp Agent
Salary: The starting wage will be $16.48 an hour, before increasing at three months to $16.74 and $17 an hour after six months.
Who Should Apply: Someone who's interested in finding out how ground operations work. Ramp agents will be helping to load and unload and marshalling aircraft, as well as general servicing and grooming of planes.
Customer Service Agent
Salary: The starting wage will be $16.48 an hour, before increasing at three months to $16.74 and $17 an hour after six months.
Who Should Apply: Someone with excellent customer service that's able to deal with any issues in their stride. You will need to be able to build great relationships with customers and communicate well to help with any requests, grievances or concerns.
Heavy Equipment Technician
Salary: Between $28 - $34 an hour
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be an Alberta Certified Journeyperson, Red Seal Heavy Equipment Technician, or Automotive Ticket. You'd be performing diagnosis, repairs, and maintenance on de-icing trucks, and service vehicles.
Ramp Agent/Aircraft Refueller
Salary: $20 - $24 an hour
Who Should Apply: You'll need a valid driver's licence for this job. This job will involve refuelling planes, hangarage, maintenance, repair and overhaul to help with everyday airport operations.