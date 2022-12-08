5 Hacks For Calgary Airport This Holiday Season & These Gifts Aren't Allowed In A Carry-On
Pack your bags carefully!
The holidays are always a busy time for travel and if you're catching a flight from Calgary, YYC International Airport has shared some handy tips to make your travelling experience a breeze.
According to a press release, Calgary Airport is expected to see around 1.3 million guests travelling through the airport in December. With the airport so busy, it's important to make sure you aren't the one person holding up the security line!
If you're heading through Calgary Airport this holiday season, here are the things you should know.
Check if your gifts are carry-on friendly
Airports have restrictions on the amount of liquids, aerosols and non-solid foods you can take on board so if you're packing gifts for friends and family, make sure you pack anything that could be a potential issue in your checked case.
Things like liquor, wine, beer, snow globes, maple syrup, perfume, and lotion should be packed in your checked case to avoid any hold-ups at security. A full list of items you can and can't take onboard can be found on the CATSA website.
Anything that you're going to need when you board the plane needs to be under 100 millilitres and all containers need to fit in "one, clear, resealable plastic bag."
Make a parking plan
If you plan on driving to the airport, there are plenty of different parking options that you can choose including covered parkades if you don't want to brush off any snow. If you book in advance online, you can get a discount on your parking too so it's worth planning ahead.
If you're getting dropped off or picked up from the airport, visitors can get 20 minutes of free parking in all YYC-owned parkades and lots between December 15, 2022 – January 8, 2023.
Get assistance if you need it
The airport has Customer Care Ambassadors, White Hat Volunteers and Pre-Board Pals to help make your travelling experience easier, especially if you have any accessibility requirements such as finding your way through the airport, mobility, translation, and emotional support.
You can also request support in advance to save any stress on the day you're travelling.
Arrive at the airport early
Calgary Airport says travellers should plan to get to the airport at least two hours before their departure time for a domestic flight and three hours before flying internationally, so make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get through check-in, baggage drop off and security.
If you're travelling in peak times, you can also take advantage of the airport's YYC Express Service where you book an allocated slot to get through security so you don't even need to wait in line. The service is available daily between6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Security D and 4 a.m. to noon at Security E.
Get organized
“During peak times like the holidays, there are things that travellers can do to help keep the lines moving,” said Lisa White, Director of the CBSA's Central Alberta District.
“For instance, travellers should have necessary documents ready, like their passports. It's also important to declare all goods you are bringing to Canada.”
Travellers can check any details on whether they need to declare goods on the Canadian Border Services Agency website.