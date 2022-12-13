A Calgary Neighbour Was Told Off For Not Putting Up Christmas Lights & People Are 'Appalled'
They received an anonymous letter about their lack of decorations.
A Calgary resident is feeling angry after receiving an anonymous letter that accused her of being a "grinch" for not putting any Christmas lights up this year.
Ray Gerl told Narcity her family, who live in Bowness, received the letter on Friday, December 9 which opened with "Congratulations, you have won the Humbug award."
"Because you have chosen to be a grinch and not put up any Christmas lights, you have disappointed all the children, young and old, in your community," the letter said.
The letter went on to say how lights aren't very expensive and suggested Gerl might be too busy with devices to put up any lights.
Posting the letter to a local Facebook group, Gerl shared that her family of three are all disabled people and are currently struggling to make ends meet with the holidays approaching.
"So sorry we are grinches for being poor and for having to choose to pay for food over your 'community spirit,'" she said in the post.
Gerl told Narcity that the letter had caused "a lot of pain" for her family.
The letter received by Gerl.Ray Gerl | Facebook
"I was angry that someone could have the gall to waste their and my time about such a small part of Christmas. A part that my family isn’t able to participate in for multiple reasons," she said.
The safety of putting up lights, as well as the cost of running holiday lights and a potential $600 rent increase next year are concerns for the family right now, she explained.
"It was extremely hurtful and insensitive to the suffering that many in this community are experiencing," she added.
A lot of people on Facebook agreed with Gerl too.
"This is appalling to say the least. Please don’t let this make you think the rest of Bowness is like this. I can assure you we aren’t all this way, and the person who sent this is the real grinch," one person commented.
"Wow I can’t believe someone could be that ignorant and nasty to send such a letter," another person added.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.