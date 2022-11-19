ZooLights Is Back In Calgary & You Can Chill In Snow Globes Surrounded By Twinkling Lights
You can see the zoo in a whole new light.🎄
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, an iconic Calgary Zoo event is back this weekend and you can see the zoo in a whole new light.
ZooLights is returning to Calgary Zoo for its 26th year and to celebrate, there are five brand-new installations to check out including "All In The Family", a display dedicated to the zoo's beloved gorilla troop.
There's everything from ice skating to axe-throwing to check out and fire pits to warm up by as you wander around the zoo which has been filled to the brim with stunning light displays to brighten up those dark winter evenings.
The zoo's conservatory has also been transformed to tell the tale of the Nutcracker with each room packed with hand-crafted decorations and stunning lights that are perfect to explore when you need to escape from the cold.
A new addition this year is rentable snow globes where you can get cozy and warm surrounded by twinkling lights.
Each globe seats up to six people, and you can book the experience to include prosecco, mulled wine and charcuterie for the ultimate festive evening.
ZooLights
Price: Adults (16+): $21.95 and children (3-15): $14.95
When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Address: 210 St. George’s Drive N.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Spend a winter evening surrounded by thousands of twinkling lights at Calgary Zoo. You can grab hot chocolate and snacks as you take in the enormous light displays.
Accessibility: The Zoo is wheelchair accessible.