A Baby Gorilla Was Born At Calgary Zoo & It's Definitely The Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Calgary Zoo officials say they are "thrilled" to announce that a baby gorilla was born at the zoo.
The zoo's 21-year-old western lowland gorilla, Dossi, gave birth on the morning of Wednesday, April 20. The zoo said that mom and baby are "doing well so far".
Jasiri, the zoo’s 23-year-old silverback male, is the newborn’s father and park officials are monitoring the new family.
"This is Dossi’s first baby, and we are cautiously optimistic,” said Jamie Dorgan, Director of Animal Care, Health & Welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
"Dossi, Jasiri, the baby and the troop are all adjusting to the newest family member and the [...] team will be closely monitoring and supporting them every moment along the way."
This newborn is the 10th of this "critically endangered species" to be born in Calgary, the zoo said. The last successful gorilla birth was Kimani who was born in 2016.
It has been a week of new additions at the zoo after two porcupines gave birth to a little one.
The zoo posted, "At just over a week old, the porcupette is doing well! In the wild, porcupettes will typically stay in the den for the first week. In similar fashion, this little one spends most of the time bonding with its porcu-parents behind-the-scenes, but the youngster has followed mom into the main habitat on occasion."
"For those wondering - porcupettes are born with soft quills. Within a week, the quills harden with keratin (the same substance in our hair and fingernails!) giving them their signature sharpness," it added.