NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary zoo

A Baby Gorilla Was Born At Calgary Zoo & It's Definitely The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

❤️❤️❤️

Western Canada Editor
The gorilla with the baby. Right: The two porcupines with their baby.

The gorilla with the baby. Right: The two porcupines with their baby.

@thecalgaryzoo | Instagram

Calgary Zoo officials say they are "thrilled" to announce that a baby gorilla was born at the zoo.

The zoo's 21-year-old western lowland gorilla, Dossi, gave birth on the morning of Wednesday, April 20. The zoo said that mom and baby are "doing well so far".

Jasiri, the zoo’s 23-year-old silverback male, is the newborn’s father and park officials are monitoring the new family.

"This is Dossi’s first baby, and we are cautiously optimistic,” said Jamie Dorgan, Director of Animal Care, Health & Welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

"Dossi, Jasiri, the baby and the troop are all adjusting to the newest family member and the [...] team will be closely monitoring and supporting them every moment along the way."

This newborn is the 10th of this "critically endangered species" to be born in Calgary, the zoo said. The last successful gorilla birth was Kimani who was born in 2016.

It has been a week of new additions at the zoo after two porcupines gave birth to a little one.

The zoo posted, "At just over a week old, the porcupette is doing well! In the wild, porcupettes will typically stay in the den for the first week. In similar fashion, this little one spends most of the time bonding with its porcu-parents behind-the-scenes, but the youngster has followed mom into the main habitat on occasion."

"For those wondering - porcupettes are born with soft quills. Within a week, the quills harden with keratin (the same substance in our hair and fingernails!) giving them their signature sharpness," it added.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...