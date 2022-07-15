This Calgary Restaurant Experience Lets You Eat Breakfast & Meet A Troop Of Gorillas
There will be more than just bananas on the menu, don't worry.
Ever dreamed of brunching with a troop of gorillas? You're in luck. You can enjoy a pancake breakfast at Calgary Zoo and spend time with some furry friends.
Calgary Zoo is hosting a weekly gorilla breakfast where you can hear all about its troop of West Lowland Gorillas and get an exclusive visit to the African Rainforest building for an early morning visit before the zoo opens.
As part of the breakfast, you'll be able to help yourself to a pancake breakfast, before heading to a gorilla interpretive talk where you can learn all about the amazing creatures.
The Gorilla Breakfast is on every Saturday from July 2 through to August 27, 2022. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. and the breakfast event runs from 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
If you're lucky, you'll even get to see the littlest member of the gorilla troop. Eyare – a baby West Lowland Gorilla – was born in April this year.
As well as a private tour of the gorilla's home, your breakfast ticket also includes day admission to the zoo where you can see everything from tigers, grizzly bears and red pandas.
Tickets need to be bought in advance so get booking now!
Gorilla Breakfast at Calgary Zoo
Price: Tickets cost $60 for adults, $45 for children between 3-15 years old.
When: From July 2 through to August 27, 2022
Address: 210 St. George’s Drive N.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can get a delicious pancake breakfast at the zoo with a private talk and visit to the zoo's troop of gorillas.