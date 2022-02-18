Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Calgary Zoo Is Asking People To Keep Wearing Masks & It's To Protect A Pregnant Gorilla

She is expected to give birth in April.

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary Zoo Is Asking People To Keep Wearing Masks & It's To Protect A Pregnant Gorilla
@thecalgaryzoo | Instagram

Calgary Zoo has asked guests to keep wearing their masks in its Rainforest room when the province's mask mandate lifts next month in order to protect its troop of gorillas from infection.

The measures are especially important to protect Dossi, the zoo’s pregnant gorilla.

Calgary Zoo said that while the “combined risk of transmission and risk of illness for the animal residents of other buildings is considered low”, they are concerned about “unknown airflow patterns” of its Rainforest room.

Great apes are highly susceptible to Covid-19 transmission as they are similar to humans, the zoo said.

Dossi is expecting her first infant with the zoo’s male silverback gorilla, Jasiri, in early April. Calgary Zoo said it hasn’t yet been able to secure a vaccine shipment to protect Dossi and her troop family from COVID-19.

Jamie Dorgan, Director of Animal Care, Health & Welfare, said the zoo had been taking extra precautions from “additional biosecurity to world-class maternal care and working with the entire gorilla troop” for the last seven months in order to help Dossi have a successful pregnancy.

“We are asking visitors to continue to wear masks inside the Rainforest building to help protect Dossi and other troop members from a potential COVID transmission which could have a devastating effect on her precious pregnancy,” he added.

As a result, zoo-goers will not be permitted to enter the Rainforest room without a mask in order to protect all animals in the Rainforest room.

“Those not wearing masks will be kindly asked to leave the building. Visitors that are verbally abusive to staff or volunteers when asked to wear masks indoors will be escorted out of the park and no refund will be provided,” the zoo said.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Students Will Be Getting More Real Work-Life Experience This Year

Empty resume? Never heard of her.

Heather Wharram | Dreamstime

Did you graduate school with a blank resume and no idea what you wanted to do? Children currently enrolled in Ontario schools may not have the same problem.

Ontario's Ministry Of Education released a five-part plan to get students back on track after facing educational setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and getting kids ready for possible jobs is a big part of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

COVID-19 Has Caused A Real Estate Boom In Whistler & This Toronto Family Explain Why

"It was worth the move just to experience this one day."

Justek16 | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

After three months cooped up in their cabin in Ontario’s Kawarthas, home-schooling three kids under the age of 10 and running two businesses remotely, Toronto technology consultant Julie Persofsky and her entrepreneur husband Jonathan knew they had to get out.

“We started exploring our options when it became apparent that Ontario was going to lock down for another school year. Jonathan had worked at Whistler for a couple of seasons back in the early 2000s and we submitted our application for the Whistler Waldorf school on the very last day that they were accepting applications.”

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19

New Zealand Showed Canada How It Handles 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters With Over 100 Arrests

The anti-lockdown protesters were following Canada's lead.

@jolandifordartist | TikTok

The streets of Wellington, New Zealand were looking a lot like Ottawa earlier this week, after a "Freedom Convoy" camped outside the country's Parliament to protest vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

But New Zealand has not been as lenient as Canada with the convoy.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 ontario

Ontario Released A List Of Over 2K Grocery Stores & Pharmacies With Free Rapid Tests

Rapid tests with a side of ice cream or Advil anyone?

Niloo138 | Dreamstime, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Rapid antigen tests are about to be as common as picking up your groceries or a prescription from a pharmacy starting Wednesday.

The Ontario government has announced that 5.5 million free rapid antigen tests will be released weekly for the next eight weeks in pharmacies and grocery stores across Ontario starting February 9.

Keep ReadingShow less