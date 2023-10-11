The Best Canadian Cities To Visit This Fall Were Revealed & You'll Want To Avoid Toronto

best canadian cities

Thinking of a fall getaway? The best Canadian cities to visit during the autumn season were just revealed and they'll transport you to a red and gold wonderland.

On October 5, 2023, online casino PlayOJO released a study that ranked 20 of Canada's largest populated and capital cities based on the fall experiences that they offer. The study used certain fall-themed criteria such as the number of national parks, fall temperature score, percentage of tree cover, and the number of Tim Hortons per 100,000 people to determine the rankings.

Coming in at number one for the best Canadian city to visit during the fall is Victoria, B.C., with a total score of 102. The city is home to seven national parks and has 85% tree cover, making it a stunning place to see the colours.

Victoria scored highly in the temperature category, earning a five-point rating for staying within a 10-degree range of 43 degrees Fahrenheit. As for Tim Hortons, there are five of these iconic Canadian cafes per 100,000 people so you can easily grab a seasonal beverage.

Fredericton, New Brunswick ranks second with a score of 94 and 87% tree coverage. It is followed by St. John's, Newfoundland (89 score), Halifax, Nova Scotia (87) and Vancouver, B.C. (71 score).

As for the worst Canadian cities to spend fall in, Iqaluit, Nunavut is at the very bottom with an overall score of 11 and 0 Tim Hortons per 100,000 people.

"Alongside a lack of coffee options, tree cover percentage came in at just 1%, suggesting that despite the city being a beautiful fall temperature for a stroll, trees are scarce, meaning it misses out on fall foliage," the study says.

Toronto, Ontario didn't fare too well either. It placed third from the bottom with a score of 26, just above Regina, Saskatchewan (19 score).

Here are all 20 Canadian cities included in the study:

  1. Victoria, B.C.
  2. Fredericton, New Brunswick
  3. St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
  4. Halifax, Nova Scotia
  5. Vancouver, B.C.
  6. Whitehorse, Yukon
  7. Montreal, Quebec
  8. Ottawa, Ontario
  9. Hamilton, Ontario
  10. Charlottetown, Price Edward Island
  11. Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
  12. Edmonton, Alberta
  13. St. Catharine's-Niagara, Ontario
  14. Winnipeg, Manitoba
  15. Kitchener, Ontario
  16. Calgary, Alberta
  17. London, Ontario
  18. Toronto, Ontario
  19. Regina, Saskatchewan
  20. Iqaluit, Nunavut
While Toronto ranked low overall, it did rank highly as the best city for coffee lovers along with Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.

Keep the top spots in mind next time you're planning a fall escape!

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

