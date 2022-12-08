2 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best Winter Vacations In The World & Here's Where To Go
If you want to feel like you're in a winter wonderland, head here!
Looking for ideas for a winter getaway? A new ranking has named the best winter vacation spots in the world, including two charming Canadian destinations that you'll want to put on your travel bucket list.
The U.S. News & World Report ranked 21 of the best winter vacations around the globe, with snowy cities and beachy locales that are sure to inspire some winter travel.
The media company ranked the destinations based on expert analysis and reader votes.
Included on the list were two Canadian destinations, which were named the best winter vacations in the country.
In Canada, the best winter vacation spot according to U.S. News is Quebec City, which came in at number 11 on the list overall.
"Winters here are known for being chilly (average highs range from the 10s to the 30s), but this Canadian city's charms make bundling up worthwhile," said the publication.
Quebec City's cobblestone streets, quaint buildings and all-around European flair make it a great spot to escape to this winter.
The streets lined with Christmas decorations will make you feel like you're stepping into a real-life Hallmark movie, particularly in the Petit-Champlain District, which is especially enchanting around the holidays.
You can also visit a German Christmas market here until December 23 where you can shop for gifts and fill up on festive treats.
For stays, you can head to a magical ice hotel — the only one in all of North America — that's actually been the site of multiple holiday movies and will have you feeling like you're in Frozen.
The second best vacation spot in Canada, according to the ranking, is Whistler, B.C.
Many already know that this is a picture-perfect spot for skiing and snowboarding, but Whistler also has tons of things to do off the slopes, like ziplining and trekking through the vast landscape on snowmobiles.
For a more relaxing way to spend time in the town, you can soak in the outdoor hot springs at the Scandinave Spa, a magical way to spend the day, especially after it snows.
Best winter destinations
According to U.S. News, the best winter destination in the world is sunny Honolulu in Hawaii, where you can spend winter lounging on the sand and soaking up the sun, with temperatures hanging around 29 degrees as other parts of the world feel the chill.
Here are the 21 best winter vacation spots globally, according to U.S. News, that you can use to start planning a winter getaway:
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Sydney, Australia
- Lucerne, Switzerland
- Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
- St. Lucia
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Costa Rica
- Turks and Caicos
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Phuket, Thailand
- Quebec City, Canada
- Rome, Italy
- Curacao
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Jackson Hole, U.S.
- Dubai, U.A.E.
- Lake Tahoe, U.S.
- Whistler, Canada
- Auckland, New Zealand
- Park City, U.S.
- Tulum, Mexico
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.