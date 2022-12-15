Morning Brief: The Death Of A Rising TV Star, An 80-Hour Winter Storm & More
9 things you need to know for Thursday, December 15.
Off The Top: Toronto-based rapper Drake recently showed off his new and, uh, unique piece of jewelry: a necklace fashioned from 42 engagement rings the bachelor purportedly commissioned but never actually presented to his various companions over the years. The piece, fittingly called "Previous Engagements," features over 350 combined carats and is mounted in 18K of white gold — quite obviously more expensive than just nailing down a weekly check-in with a good therapist.
In Case You Missed It
1. The 80-Hour Snowstorm That Could Dump Up To Half A Metre Of Snow On Canada
Brace yourself; winter is coming. Heavy snowfall is expected to continue across a 1,000-kilometre span from Saskatchewan to Ontario, Lisa Belmonte reports. Weary shovelers in the Prairies have already started to see the white stuff pile up Tuesday and Wednesday, with a further deluge of as much as 50 centimetres of snow hitting northwestern Ontario through Friday. Furthermore, parts of western Canada will see "extremely frigid temperatures," with daytime highs as low as -20 C before even accounting for the windchill.
- Update: At present, most of Southwestern Ontario is also facing weather advisories. Toronto will face freezing rain through the morning followed by 10-15 centimetres of snow mixed plus strong winds of up to 70 km/h. Ottawa has a snowfall warning in effect as they're expecting 15-25 centimetres of snow by early Saturday.
2. Beloved Dancer & Actor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Has Died At 40 Years Old
Stephen Boss, known by the stage name "tWitch," died at age 40 on Tuesday, shocking fans of the rising screen talent. Boss initially charmed audiences as both a multi-time contestant and later a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. That breakout led to stints as the in-house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and appearances in Hollywood films like Magic Mike XXL, Asymina Kantorowicz notes.
- In Her Words: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," his wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to People.
3. Two Canadian Winter Wonderlands Are Among The World's Best Vacation Spots
The U.S. News & World Report released its ranking of the 21 best winter vacation spots in the world and, despite the fact that the country is being bludgeoned left to right by snow and ice, we managed to claim two spots on the list. Coming in at No. 11 is Quebec City — a cobblestone-lover's dream even if you can hardly feel your feet. Then there's Whistler; the haven for downhill enthusiasts came in at No. 18 on the list, behind other ski towns like Jackson Hole (No. 15) and Lake Tahoe (No. 17) but ahead of Park City (No. 20). Katherine Caspersz takes us through the entire list.
- Go Deeper: The top spot on the list is the perfect antidote to inclement weather. Honolulu in Hawaii came in at No. 1; sure, you may have to square up the occasional volcano but at least you won't have to worry about snow.
🎸 BEST FEST
Esteemed Montreal music festival Osheaga announced its headliners for the big showcase at Parc Jean-Drapeau next August. Australian dance group Rüfüs Du Sol will get things started on Friday, August 4, Billie Eilish will hold down the fort on Saturday night, and 2015 headliner Kendrick Lamar will close it all down on Sunday, August 6. MTL Blog's Charlotte Hoareau breaks it down for us.
🍝 ENVIOUS EATS
Vancouver is home to some of best restaurants in the country — to the point that they received their very first Michelin Guide earlier this year. It's also home to some completely fine fast-casual restaurant chains where any longtime West Coaster has probably spent countless hours. From White Spot to Cactus Club, here are seven restaurants that our Ashley Harris couldn't live without.
⛷️ MOUNTAIN MISHAP
A ski resort in Quebec is investigating a scary incident from over the weekend. According to MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald, a lift gondola at Mont Sainte-Anne disconnected from its cable while returning back downhill, falling to the ground. Nobody was hurt but the situation prompted the resort to close for the remainder of the weekend. Yikes.
📌 JOB BOARD
In an age of over-education, many employers seem to be placing more value in a potential candidate's hands-on work experience rather than education level. Madeline Forsyth scoured the job boards and found seven Toronto postings that don't require a post-secondary degree — some of which pay up to $225K. From a role with the Blue Jays to being a butler, check out the full list here.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
