7 Restaurants I Can't Live Without As A Vancouver Local & Cactus Club Is A Must
West Coast Canadians get it! 🍔
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Living in Vancouver has allowed me to taste test my way throughout the entire city, and there are more than a few hometown favourites I keep coming back to.
From Cactus Club to Whitespot, there are so many BC-born restaurant chains and local eateries I couldn't fathom living without. So much so, that I dine at some of the places at least once — or sometimes twice — a week!
Now that I have your attention, here are my go-to spots in the city.
The General Public Sushi Lodge
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3289 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This little sushi spot has eclectic vibes and drool-worthy dishes. I always end up ordering the Japanese Fortress, which is a sushi roll that comes with spicy tuna, cucumber and yam fries on top!
Mali Thai Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2710 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love Thai cuisine, I highly suggest checking out this spot. I usually order takeout from Mali Thai at least once a week.
My go-to order is the green curry with prawns, a side of jasmine rice and one order of spring rolls.
Whitespot
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1476 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whitespot is such a B.C. classic. There is no better place to get a nice juicy burger and no one can convince me otherwise.
The legendary burger, with signature Triple “O” sauce and a pickle, is a must-try.
Ask For Luigi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Ask For Luigi is a tiny Italian eatery that always hits the spot. The fresh, handmade pasta is to die for!
Right now, I am loving their Duck Ragu Pappardelle.
Cactus Club
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1085 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Cactus Club is well known among Vancouverites, for a good reason. The hip restaurant chain serves up some might mighty dishes and drinks.
My go-to order includes chicken lettuce wraps, truffle fries and frosé — which is a frozen rosé.
Vij's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3106 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Vij's serves up a huge selection of dishes that pack a ton of flavour. The restaurant was one of the few to score a spot in Vancouver's Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand category and I can totally see why.
My favourite dish on the menu is lamb popsicles with potatoes.
Glowbal
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 777 Thurlow St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Glowbal is my go-to spot for any special occasion. The glitzy restaurant serves up some delicious dishes and incredibly unique cocktails.
If you're looking for a super aesthetically pleasing drink, try the Empress Martini. You won't regret it.