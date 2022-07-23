NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best restaurants in vancouver

6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver To Sip A Glass Of Wine, According To A Top Sommelier

It's wine time! 🍷

Vancouver Staff Writer
Wine director. Right: A glass of wine.

Wine director. Right: A glass of wine.

@mott32van | Instagram

For anyone looking to enjoy dinner with a nice glass of wine, where you book the reservation matters.

Luckily, Narcity asked an acclaimed wine sommelier what the best restaurants in Vancouver are, to visit for some vino.

Robert Stelmachukof has been in the restaurant scene for almost 30 years and is an award-winning sommelier. He is currently the wine director of Mott 32, a high-end Vancouver restaurant, so if you’re looking for a great wine pairing to go with a tasty meal, you know where to find him.

Before confirming your weekend plans, make sure to take a look at his recommendations and be prepared to get tipsy!

Botanist

Price: 💸 💸💸

Address: 1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: "This brilliant wine list has long inspired me. It's deep in selections from France, BC and California. The by-the-glass selection checks every box to match the menu and your pleasure," Stelmachukof told Narcity.

He loves to order the Aligoté from Olivier Leflaive and the Clos de Tefall Grenachefrom Priorat from Spain.

Website

Say Mercy!

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 4298 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: "I adore this wine list. Small, purposeful and justified," said Stelmachukof.

He recommends starting with the Medici Ermite Daphne Lambrusco and splurging on the brilliance of the Riecine Chianti Classico.

Website

Bar Gobo

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 237 Union St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Bar Gobo is a great place to discover some new and fun wines. "This constantly rotating wine list always has fabulous gems to enjoy," said Stelmachukof.

He recommends ordering the Troupis Fteri Moschofilero, Les Cortis Neumite, and the Cappellano Barolo Chinato for an after-dinner treat.

Website

Provence Marinaside

Price: 💸 💸💸

Address: 1177 Marinaside Cres., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: "Possibly my favourite brunching spot in the city, this list makes you dizzy with their by-the-glass selection," said Stelmachukof.

So, if you're looking for a boozy brunch spot, this is the place to go.

Stelmachukof usually orders the Antech Reserve Brut from Limoux, France with the Chef's Crab Cake Benedict and finishes off with a glass of Nada Fiorenzo Barbaresco.

He also mentioned that there are some great wine deals at this restaurant too.

Website

AnnaLena

Price: 💸 💸💸

Address: 1809 W 1st Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is one of Stelmachukof's top picks to grab a glass of vino. "The list evolves seasonally with the menu and always has fun, intriguing wines to discover," he said.

Stelmachukof said that people should try the Triennes Rosé and the Chateau de Cedre, Cahors.

Website

Cioppinos Mediterranean Grill

Price: 💸 💸💸 💸

Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: "Basically the Holy Grail for wine. If you want it, they have it. But it's all the things you never knew you needed too," said Stelmachukof.

He suggests talking to the chef and restaurant owner, Pino Posteraro, for the wine pairing suggestions for his meals.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...