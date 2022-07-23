6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver To Sip A Glass Of Wine, According To A Top Sommelier
It's wine time! 🍷
For anyone looking to enjoy dinner with a nice glass of wine, where you book the reservation matters.
Luckily, Narcity asked an acclaimed wine sommelier what the best restaurants in Vancouver are, to visit for some vino.
Robert Stelmachukof has been in the restaurant scene for almost 30 years and is an award-winning sommelier. He is currently the wine director of Mott 32, a high-end Vancouver restaurant, so if you’re looking for a great wine pairing to go with a tasty meal, you know where to find him.
Before confirming your weekend plans, make sure to take a look at his recommendations and be prepared to get tipsy!
Botanist
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: 1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "This brilliant wine list has long inspired me. It's deep in selections from France, BC and California. The by-the-glass selection checks every box to match the menu and your pleasure," Stelmachukof told Narcity.
He loves to order the Aligoté from Olivier Leflaive and the Clos de Tefall Grenachefrom Priorat from Spain.
Say Mercy!
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 4298 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "I adore this wine list. Small, purposeful and justified," said Stelmachukof.
He recommends starting with the Medici Ermite Daphne Lambrusco and splurging on the brilliance of the Riecine Chianti Classico.
Bar Gobo
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 237 Union St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Bar Gobo is a great place to discover some new and fun wines. "This constantly rotating wine list always has fabulous gems to enjoy," said Stelmachukof.
He recommends ordering the Troupis Fteri Moschofilero, Les Cortis Neumite, and the Cappellano Barolo Chinato for an after-dinner treat.
Provence Marinaside
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: 1177 Marinaside Cres., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "Possibly my favourite brunching spot in the city, this list makes you dizzy with their by-the-glass selection," said Stelmachukof.
So, if you're looking for a boozy brunch spot, this is the place to go.
Stelmachukof usually orders the Antech Reserve Brut from Limoux, France with the Chef's Crab Cake Benedict and finishes off with a glass of Nada Fiorenzo Barbaresco.
He also mentioned that there are some great wine deals at this restaurant too.
AnnaLena
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: 1809 W 1st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is one of Stelmachukof's top picks to grab a glass of vino. "The list evolves seasonally with the menu and always has fun, intriguing wines to discover," he said.
Stelmachukof said that people should try the Triennes Rosé and the Chateau de Cedre, Cahors.
Cioppinos Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸 💸💸 💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "Basically the Holy Grail for wine. If you want it, they have it. But it's all the things you never knew you needed too," said Stelmachukof.
He suggests talking to the chef and restaurant owner, Pino Posteraro, for the wine pairing suggestions for his meals.