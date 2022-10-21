I Went To One Of The 'Best Italian Restaurants In The World' & Here's What It's Actually Like
Drake eats here too!🍝
I got to try out what is considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for Italian cuisine.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill is located in Yaletown, B.C. and I was completely surprised by some of the dishes I was able to try. It was ranked as one of the Top 50 Best Italian Restaurants in The World, in 2022, by 50 Top Italy.
The restaurant is a major celebrity hotspot, so much so, that Stanley Tucci has even shouted it out in his award-winning book and New York Times Bestseller, TASTE: My Life Through Food.
Chef and owner, Giuseppe (Pino) Posteraro, brought the taste of his hometown in Italy to his restaurant in Vancouver and has won multiple awards ever since.
With all the hype around this spot, it was a no-brainer to go see what it was all about for myself.
The atmosphere
The restaurant itself is super dark with dim lighting and it would be a great spot for a romantic date night out.
I can completely see why celebs would be so drawn to this place. It's a spot where they can somewhat lay low, without all the bright lighting amplifying who they are for everyone else to see.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The food
Chef Pino whipped up a smaller version of the chickpea pizza with mushrooms dish, which Drake likes to order, and I was completely amazed by how much I loved it too.
When I think of a pizza, I think thick crust, lots of heavy toppings and sauce.
Well, I was pleasantly surprised by how light, tasty and refreshing this chickpea pizza was.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill.Ashley Harris | Narcity
I also tried another dish that Drake likes, which was the penne pasta with spot prawns.
The dish smelt heavenly and tasted just as good too. The giant wild prawns were some of the best I have ever tasted.
If you are a huge fan of pasta and prawns, I definitely suggest trying this dish.
My mouth is watering just thinking about it!
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Prices
Don't come in thinking you can get a cheap pasta meal, because this place is expensive. It's the price you pay to eat at one of the best Italian restaurants in the world and for a special occasion, it's totally worth it.
The menu has pasta dishes that range from $38 to $48, and if you're thinking of ordering a bottle of wine, well they have an extensive list.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The experience
Overall, I had a great experience, the food was delicious and tasted like it was plucked straight out of Italy.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC