Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best italian restaurants in vancouver

Stanley Tucci Gave This Vancouver Restaurant A Big Shout Out & It Deserves The Praise

They serve celeb-worthy dishes! 🍝

Vancouver Staff Writer
Stanley Tucci Gave This Vancouver Restaurant A Big Shout Out & It Deserves The Praise
@cioppinosyaletown | Instagram, @stanleytucci | Instagram

Famous actor Stanley Tucci shouted out an award-winning Italian restaurant in Vancouver, B.C.

The restaurant, called Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill, is located in Yaletown and was recently was ranked among the best places in the world to get Italian food outside of Italy! It seems like Tucci isn't the only one who loves this spot.

They serve up some super drool-worthy dishes too.

In Tucci's award-winning book and New York Times Bestseller, TASTE: My Life Through Food, he mentions Cioppino's as a top favourite of his.

"I know also that my first stop will be my favorite restaurant, Cioppino’s in Yaletown, run by chef Pino Posteraro and his brother Celestino,” Tucci said in his book.

He even refers to the chef as his friend and a genius!

Cioppinos has some delicious pasta and Meditteranean dishes on their menu.

They are on the pricier side, but as one of the best out there, it's worth it.

Tucci wrote about the world-travelling chef's incredible flavours, which judging by the photos are super tasty.

They also have a beautiful Mediterranean-inspired patio and open kitchen.

Cioppinos has an extensive wine list with worldwide features and they were even the first restaurant in Canada to serve Dom Pérignon’s OEnothèque, according to their website.

Cioppino's chef, Giuseppe (Pino) Posteraro, was originally born in Italy — making this spot authentic.

After working in different restaurants around the world, he decided to open his own restaurant in 1999.

Shortly after, his restaurant became a top award-winning restaurant to visit in Vancouver!

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Cioppinos is an award-winning restaurant recommended by the famous Stanley Tucci!

Website

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Vancouver Has Been Ranked The Top City In The World For Sushi Outside Of Japan

Vancouverites love their sushi! 🍣

Ashley Harris | Narcity, @avaeats | Instagram

Vancouver has just been ranked the most sushi-loving city in the world outside of Japan.

It's no surprise, really, because the city is full of incredible sushi. From takeout to dine-in, it has a super wide variety of restaurants to enjoy that serve up some epic meals.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants Near Vancouver, Picked By A Man Who Tried Over 8,000 Spots

Must try — pineapple buns! 🍍

@avaeats | Instagram

A man who ate at 8,000 Chinese restaurants around the world has named the six best spots near Vancouver.

David R. Chan has eaten at thousands of Chinese restaurants and, believe it or not, he has travelled 20 countries to test different Chinese foods.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

5 Epic Food Deals That You Can Find At This Vancouver Foodie Festival Right Now

All under $30! 🌮

@itsjosheats | Instagram, Ashley Harris | Narcity

Dine Out Vancouver is back, and they have some great deals that are being offered this year!

Now is the time to check out all those bucket-list restaurants that you've been drooling over for months.

Keep Reading Show less
best italian restaurants in vancouver

This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked Among The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World

Drake has been there! 🍝

@sexyfoodgirl | Instagram, @beatricebouchard | Instagram

A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best spots for Italian cuisine outside of Italy, and their food is so drool-worthy.

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca is a staple for Vancouverites who are craving Italian eats. The award-winning restaurant serves up tasty eats in a fine dining atmosphere.

Keep Reading Show less