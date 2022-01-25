Stanley Tucci Gave This Vancouver Restaurant A Big Shout Out & It Deserves The Praise
They serve celeb-worthy dishes! 🍝
Famous actor Stanley Tucci shouted out an award-winning Italian restaurant in Vancouver, B.C.
The restaurant, called Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill, is located in Yaletown and was recently was ranked among the best places in the world to get Italian food outside of Italy! It seems like Tucci isn't the only one who loves this spot.
They serve up some super drool-worthy dishes too.
In Tucci's award-winning book and New York Times Bestseller, TASTE: My Life Through Food, he mentions Cioppino's as a top favourite of his.
"I know also that my first stop will be my favorite restaurant, Cioppino’s in Yaletown, run by chef Pino Posteraro and his brother Celestino,” Tucci said in his book.
He even refers to the chef as his friend and a genius!
Cioppinos has some delicious pasta and Meditteranean dishes on their menu.
They are on the pricier side, but as one of the best out there, it's worth it.
Tucci wrote about the world-travelling chef's incredible flavours, which judging by the photos are super tasty.
They also have a beautiful Mediterranean-inspired patio and open kitchen.
Cioppinos has an extensive wine list with worldwide features and they were even the first restaurant in Canada to serve Dom Pérignon’s OEnothèque, according to their website.
Cioppino's chef, Giuseppe (Pino) Posteraro, was originally born in Italy — making this spot authentic.
After working in different restaurants around the world, he decided to open his own restaurant in 1999.
Shortly after, his restaurant became a top award-winning restaurant to visit in Vancouver!
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Cioppinos is an award-winning restaurant recommended by the famous Stanley Tucci!