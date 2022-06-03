This Vancouver Bar Was Just Ranked Among The Best In Canada & It's A Botanical Paradise
These drinks are everything. ✨
Vancouver, B.C. has its fair share of amazing bars and now one is being recognized as one of the best in the entire country.
Canada's Best Bars List 2022, was just released and the bar at a Vancouver restaurant called Botanist has come in at second place.
Botanist was beaten out by a Toronto bar called Civil Liberties — but ranking second in the whole country is pretty special still.
The Botanist restaurant and bar is located right inside of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver and it looks like a literal fairytale.
Some of their vibrant drinks are completed with some real flowers to add a little magic to the cocktails.
Plus, their food dishes are nothing short of amazing too.
"Food pairings, designed to match the cocktails, can be revelatory. And the service is always intensely engaging," Canada's Best Bars List said.
The list also recommended trying out the Pacific Northwest Botanist’s Martini which incorporates sea salt and spruce.
The actual decor of the restaurant is super whimsical and enchanting. Plants cover the walls making an entire urban jungle to submerse yourself in while you enjoy their floral-inspired drinks and dishes.
This would be such a great place to meet up with friends and enjoy some unique cocktails.
Plus, if you're looking for a little weekend morning pick me up, Botanist has an amazing brunch menu with caesars, mimosas and other amazing drinks.
If you've been looking to try out a new bar, this highly ranked one needs to be added to your list.
Botanist
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Botanist has some stunning drinks all in a magical setting. This would be a great place to come with friends for any special occasion.