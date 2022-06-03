NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

This Vancouver Bar Was Just Ranked Among The Best In Canada & It's A Botanical Paradise

These drinks are everything. ✨

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl with a drink at Botanist. Right: A hand holding up a drink at Botanist.

A girl with a drink at Botanist. Right: A hand holding up a drink at Botanist.

@nicolemarie_rincon | Instagram, @drinkswitht | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. has its fair share of amazing bars and now one is being recognized as one of the best in the entire country.

Canada's Best Bars List 2022, was just released and the bar at a Vancouver restaurant called Botanist has come in at second place.

Botanist was beaten out by a Toronto bar called Civil Liberties — but ranking second in the whole country is pretty special still.

The Botanist restaurant and bar is located right inside of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver and it looks like a literal fairytale.

Some of their vibrant drinks are completed with some real flowers to add a little magic to the cocktails.

Plus, their food dishes are nothing short of amazing too.

"Food pairings, designed to match the cocktails, can be revelatory. And the service is always intensely engaging," Canada's Best Bars List said.

The list also recommended trying out the Pacific Northwest Botanist’s Martini which incorporates sea salt and spruce.

The actual decor of the restaurant is super whimsical and enchanting. Plants cover the walls making an entire urban jungle to submerse yourself in while you enjoy their floral-inspired drinks and dishes.

This would be such a great place to meet up with friends and enjoy some unique cocktails.

Plus, if you're looking for a little weekend morning pick me up, Botanist has an amazing brunch menu with caesars, mimosas and other amazing drinks.

If you've been looking to try out a new bar, this highly ranked one needs to be added to your list.

Botanist

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Botanist has some stunning drinks all in a magical setting. This would be a great place to come with friends for any special occasion.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...