Vancouver Was Named One Of The 'World’s Most Liveable Cities' & Toronto Didn't Make The List
Vancouver was the only Canadian city on it!
People living in Vancouver now have some serious bragging rights because their home has just been ranked as one of the most liveable cities in the world.
Monocle Magazine put together a list of 25 of the world’s most liveable cities in 2022 and Vancouver took ninth place on the list. Plus, Vancouver was actually the only city in all of Canada to make the ranking.
In 2021, Vancouver ranked number 12 on the list, so it clearly is moving up in the world!
The cities that beat out Vancouver were Copenhagen, Zürich, Lisbon, Helsinki, Stockholm, Tokyo, Vienna and Sydney. Copenhagen was ranked the most liveable city in the world.
The magazine collected data through an "annual quality of life survey," according to a release. Monocle took numerous factors into consideration including crime, emergency response times, living experience, working patterns, and housing affordability.
Vancouver is not known for its housing affordability, but other factors still got it to make the top ten on the list.
It also took into account access to nature, hours of sunlight and even places to swim in the city.
Vancouver is right next to the Pacific Ocean and there are so many great beaches to go for a dip. Plus, the local mountains like Cypress, Grouse and Seymour, make for so many different hiking opportunities in nature.
It is such a great city to get outdoors with such easy access to the mountains and ocean nearby.
On a typical weekend, Vancouverites can walk outdoors, ride their bikes along the sea wall, or hit up the local beaches.
So, take that Toronto!