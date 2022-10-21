Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Vancouver Is The Second 'Rattiest City' In Canada & Other Cities In BC Made The List Too

Eek! 🐀

Vancouver Staff Writer
​The city of Vancouver. Right: A rodent.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Lesya Marchuk | Dreamstime

If you live in Vancouver, you might want to watch out for some little rodents around your house, because the city was officially ranked as the second rattiest city in all of Canada.

A pest control company called Orkin Canada recently shared its annual list of the 25 top "rattiest" cities in Canada and it might just make you squeal.

The ranking is based on how many treatments the company had to perform on rats and mice in each area between August 1, 2021, and, July 31, 2022, according to the press release.

Not only did Vancouver take the title for second place, but two other cities in the province of B.C. came in third and fourth on the list as well.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada, for 2022, are:

  1. Toronto
  2. Vancouver
  3. Burnaby
  4. Kelowna
  5. Mississauga
  6. Calgary (mice only)
  7. Victoria
  8. Richmond
  9. Edmonton (mice only)
  10. St. John's
"With more available food, there will be exponential population growth," said Alice Sinia, Ph.D. entomologist with Orkin Canada.
"Food availability favours population growth since there will be less competition for food, which also will result in high reproductive potential, high survival and healthy thriving populations," she added.
Orkin Canada also provided some tips to avoid these pests from making their way into your homes, in the upcoming cooler months:
  • "Seal cracks or holes in your foundation, in walls, and in expansion joints
  • Install weather stripping around windows and doors
  • Screen open vents and repair worn out window screens
  • Where possible, keep shrubbery at least a metre away from the exterior walls of your home
  • Remove moisture sources such as clogged gutters
  • Practice proper garbage storage, be diligent in keeping garbage and old food away from your house, use tight-fitting lid containers and do not overflow
  • Do not store objects near exterior walls, instead store them distanced away from the wall and about 18 inches off the ground
  • Rodent proof shed if present. Sheds can be major breeding and harbourage spots during the winter."
Following these tips and tricks will hopefully decrease the chances of this unwanted company stopping by for a visit.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

