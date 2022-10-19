Toronto Is Officially The Rattiest City In Canada & 8 Other Ontario Spots Made The List
Ew.
The animated movie Ratatouillemay have made you believe rats are cute, but in reality, having a city filled with rodents is kind of gross.
Unfortunately for people in Toronto, the 6ix scored the top spot on Canada's rattiest city list, and it's not very pleasant because things could get a lot worse.
Pest control company Orkin Canada stated in a press release on Wednesday that "with food more abundantly available in commercial areas, some of the aggressive behaviours among rats and mice that were noted during the lockdowns, such as cannibalism, 'street fights' and territorialism, will likely lessen." Though, Orkin did note that given the population growth, there will likely be increased sightings of rats in the city.
In other words,there might be fewer rodent street fights since the pandemic, but you might still spot them about town. Ew.
The city rankings were based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments that Orkin Canada carried out between August 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022. It's worth noting that rodents include both rats and mice.
Without further ado, the top 10 rattiest cities in Canada Canadain 2022 are:
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Burnaby
- Kelowna
- Mississauga
- Calgary (mice only)
- Victoria
- Richmond
- Edmonton (mice only)
- St. John's
Orkin Canada's annual national rattiest cities list. Orkin Canada | Press Release
Ottawa, Scarborough, Brampton, Sudbury, North York and Oshawa were among the other Ontario places that made the top 25. So, watch where you're going and keep your doors closed.
If you live in any of the 9 Ontario areas listed, Orkin Canada warns that the rodents will also be looking for a place to find shelter as the colder weather creeps up. So, to avoid any surprises, the company suggests the following:
- "Seal cracks or holes in your foundation, in walls, and in expansion joints
- Install weather stripping around windows and doors
- Screen open vents and repair worn-out window screens
- Where possible, keep shrubbery at least a metre away from exterior walls of your home
- Remove moisture sources such as clogged gutters
- Practice proper garbage storage, be diligent in keeping garbage and old food away from your house, use tight-fitting lid containers and do not overflow
- Do not store objects near exterior walls, instead store them distanced away from the wall and about 18 inches off the ground
- Rodent proof shed if present. Sheds can be major breeding and harbourage spots during the winter."
