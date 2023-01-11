Toronto Has One Of The Top 10 'Highest Traffic Delay Times' In The World & It Beat New York
Um, that's not good.
Do you ever sit in Toronto traffic and think about all the places you could be instead of your car? Well, this news might be the next topic of conversation while stuck on the highway on your way to work.
According to a recent study conducted by INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard, Toronto was ranked one of the worst cities in the world for traffic delays and congestion, but does that really shock you?
"The 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard provides four years of mobility data for a more granular and holistic analysis of mobility within the world's most congested areas," they stated.
The report shows "travel delay comparisons, collision trends, downtown trips and speeds based on the unique commuting patterns within each metro area."
Highest Traffic Delay Times Chart.Global Traffic Scorecard
With that in mind, here are the top 10 highest traffic delay times by city:
- London, England — 156 hours
- Chicago, US — 155 hours
- Paris, France — 138 hours
- Boston, US — 134 hours
- Bogota, Colombia — 122 hours
- Palermo, Italy — 121 hours
- Toronto, Canada — 118 hours
- New York City, US — 117 hours
- Monterrey, Mexico — 116 hours
- Philadelphia, US — 114 hours
The study also recorded the hours of delay per driver in other cities across Canada. After Toronto's 118-hour score comes Montreal, 72 hours, Vancouver, 59 hours, Winnipeg, 48 hours and Calgary, 20 hours.
Toronto's delays increased by 59% since 2021 and 13% from pre-covid times. In other words, the 6ix, along with Bogota, Boston and Miami, saw "double digit increases over 2021."
Additionally, at peak times, the average speed in 2022 is 20 mph compared to 38 mph during off-peak times.
The report also stated the "speed of travel within one mile of the downtown core" as 10 mph in 2022, which converts to 16.09 km/h, and that's pretty slow.