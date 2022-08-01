Toronto Was Ranked The 'Hardest City To Navigate' In The World & It's Worse Than New York
"Quick, check Google Maps!" said a lost Torontonian.
Do you walk around Toronto always confident you know where your final destination would be, but then end up checking Google Maps anyways?
Well, you're not the only one.
Next Vacay, an online travel search system, discovered "the most confusing cities to navigate" to help travellers learn about new destinations and plan ahead.
The top city on the list of the hardest places to navigate in the world is Toronto, which is worse than New York. Yes, you read that right.
The 6ix made it as the top one on a list they probably don't want to be on — sorry, not sorry, urban planners.
So, curious to know what cities Toronto beat? Well, in second place is London, followed by Mexico City, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Madrid and Hong Kong, respectively.
The study was based on "Google searches for directions, exact location, and Google Maps on each destination."
They also "looked into the median mobile download speed, walkability score, average taxi fares, and transportation options to discover where people get lost the most and how they get unlost."
Next Vacay said that 3.9 million people search for directions in Toronto monthly. Why is this so relatable?! How many of you people out there are one of those wanderers?
As if Torontonians didn't know this already but apparently, as a "boomtown" and with construction happening everywhere, the potential of getting lost is high.
"The city is perhaps best explored on foot or by taking advantage of one of North America's finest public transportation systems," the report adds.
The 6ix scored 61/100 for walkability, which is not a great score, but for those worried about getting lost in the city, don't!
"You may be glad to know that the city has an outstanding median mobile download speed of 94 Mbps — so no matter where you end up, you can always ask Google for help."
So, next time you're out in the concrete jungle, and you're wondering, "why am I lost again?" know that you're not alone on this one.