This TikToker Is Sharing Her Worst Toronto Icks & Honestly, They're So Relatable (VIDEO)
"I want to move."
Toronto is a wonderful city to live in, but sometimes things just don't make sense and people end up ranting about them on the internet.
A recent TikTok trend is making its rounds, where people share what gives them "the ick" about a particular thing.
Most recently, people are sharing what about their cities gives them the ick and thisTikToker said some things about Toronto that are totally relatable.
@shannongarbos
Don’t even get me started on trying to make a dinner reso 🫠 .. #icks #ickschallenge #toronto #torontotiktok #whereilive #ttc #fyp
Shannon posted a video that's gotten over 25,000 views after she talked about four things about Toronto that give her the ick.
But first, Merriam-Webster defines an ick as a word "used to express disgust at something unpleasant or offensive."
1. Public transit
"Number one, starting off strong transportation," she said. "You want to get an Uber after the bar? $1,000, just to go across town."
Are you wondering why she doesn't just take the TTC? Well, Shannon said, "You want to go on the TTC, stab stab in the face. So dangerous." She doesn't take the TTC anymore, instead, she's an "Uber or a walker girlie."
The TikToker also explains her disappointment in Toronto traffic. "You have to go 10 kilometres? It's going to take you literally three hours to get there in the car because of all the traffic. I don't understand how a city can f*ck up transportation this badly."
2. Dispensaries
Her second ick is the number of dispensaries located within the city. "I don't have a grocery store near me, but I have five weed stores. I'm not kidding, it's just unnecessary," the TikToker added.
In 2021, the New York Times reported that there were over 430 weed stores in Toronto. They called Toronto's growth in the number of dispensaries "A 'Wild West' of Marijuana Shops."
3. Finance bros in Patagonia vests
Third on her list of icks might hurt the "finance bros" in Toronto a little bit— #SorryNotSorry.
"The finance bros wearing their stupid Patagonia vests. I don't understand how this trend started," she added. "Did they all come together? All the finance bros in Toronto, 'we're going to wear these ugly a** Patagonia vests together.'"
4. The sun
And last but not least, Shannon's final ick might be something every Torontonian has related to recently and that's the sun or lack of it.
"It does not exist here. I don't know where it is, but it is never in Toronto," she said.
"And those are my icks about where I live and I want to move," the TikToker concluded.