Torontonians Are Sharing What They Love Most About The City & It's Such A Wholesome Reminder
"I haven't found anywhere else where the people make me feel like I'm at home."
Given the current situation in Toronto involving a lot of incidents that might make locals feel unsafe, it's nice to remember what makes the 6ix feel like home.
Someone started a Reddit thread asking people on the internet, "What's something that you absolutely love about Toronto?" and others have shared the things they admire most, which will definitely put a smile on your face.
Many are aware of how multicultural Toronto is. The poster said, "I love being able to walk around the city and hear 30 different languages like it's nothing. Or see the most unique type of dishes and cuisines from all over the world."
They also mentioned their admiration for other things, such as:
- The accessibility and availability of public transit in the city
- Loyal sports fans
- The vast array of music venues
- There's no shortage of nightlife
- Contrary to what others believe, they said the cities safety
However, there's one thing about Toronto the poster considers "the best part about this city," and that's being able to "unapologetically be yourself. You can be the 'weirdest' outlast ever and still find community here and people you bond with."
Others have tuned into the conversation and mentioned a whole range of things that they love most about the 6ix. For example, a person admires that they can easily hop off the TTC a stop or two before their final destination, walk around and try one of the hundreds of restaurants within the city.
Many agree that public libraries are magnificent.
"Toronto libraries are absolutely amazing," someone said. Another replied, "Was going to say this! I love the public libraries."
How do you feel about the gloomy weather lately? Well, just remember, the is light at the end of the tunnel.
"This might be a bit of a weird answer, but honestly - how much the city lives with the seasons. I guess it's because the winter and the summer seasons are pretty distinct - this makes Toronto fairly unique as a lot of colder places also tend to have cooler summers," a Redditor commented.
"As a runner and a gardener, I also love the seasons!" a person agreed.
To wrap this up, someone commented in the thread with the most wholesome reminder. They said, "I endure this cold, dilapidated, dark, crowded expensive place because I haven't found anywhere else where the people make me feel like I'm at home."