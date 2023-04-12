People In Toronto Are Hopping On The 'They Are A 10, But' Trend & The Red Flags Are Hilarious
"They're a 10, but they call it 'Queen's Kway.'"
Toronto is a city filled with so many people, which means there are a bunch of opinions and perspectives that are shared online.
If you are a TikTok user, you were probably in tune with the "they are a 10, but..." trend that conquered everyone's For You page. Now, the conversation has moved to Reddit and the Toronto edition roasts are so funny.
Someone posted a discussion topic in the r/askTO Reddit thread and said, "They are a 10, but.... Toronto Edition. Getting the ball rolling. He's a 10, but pronounces the 2nd t in Toronto."
This subreddit thread was instantly a hit as people quickly chimed in with their own Toronto edition red flags.
"She's a 1 but owns a detached house," a person shared, to which many think it "wins."
According to listing.ca, an average detached home costs around $1.4 million, so yes, owning one is a major flex.
Another Torontonian quickly jumped in to discuss how people pronounce street names. Sometimes the Toronto street names can be difficult to pronounce correctly. However, one street, in particular, got a special shout-out: Queen's Quay.
"They're a 10, but they call it 'Queen's Kway,'" the Redditor shared, to which others commented with "Queen's Quiche," "I see your Queens Quay and raise you Gloucester," and of course, "Spadina."
Meanwhile, a Toronto roast can never be successful without a GTA comment, and you can guarantee there was a conversation about this in the Reddit thread.
"He/She's a 10, but reps being from Toronto hard despite actually being from Brampton," a person shared.
"They say they're a 416, but really are a 905…." added another.
Of course, Torontonians can't forget about "Chair Girl." And for those who don't know, she threw a chair off a highrise condo building onto the Gardiner Expressway and faced many consequences.
But regardless, someone on Reddit said, "She's a 10 but she throws chairs off her balcony," to which many people commented and reminisced on the city's unusual event.
Other comments include:
- "He's a 10 but only wants to drink at Drake's spots."
- "She's a 10 but thinks the Eglinton Crosstown is opening this year."
- "He's a 10 but his 'oh I LOVE Indian food!' is really just butter chicken."
- "She's a 10 but she calls it the Rogers Centre."
What are your "break it" Toronto characteristics that you consider a red flag?