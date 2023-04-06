Toronto Blue Jays Unveil Newly Renovated Rogers Centre & It Looks Like A Good Time (PHOTOS)
Take yourself out to the ball game! ⚾
It seems like only yesterday that the Toronto Blue Jays were teasing the new Rogers Centre with a photo of the gutted stadium.
But, believe it or not, the space's makeover is already complete and ready to be enjoyed.
This week, Narcity was granted access to the updated ballpark for a sneak preview, and the transformation was jaw-dropping.
The stadium now features five distinct neighbourhoods, which are accessible through the park's new $20 Outfield District ticket.
Photos of the space encapsulate the vibe of the new areas. Below is the Park Social, a "park within the park" that promises to appeal to fans of all ages.
Park Social at the Rogers Centre.Andrew Joe Potter | Narcity
While there's plenty of family-friendly fun to be had at the glowed-up Rogers Centre, there are also areas that cater heavily to those who view Blue Jays games as more of a social outing. The WestJet Flight Deck is the perfect spot for such individuals, thanks to its games section.
The WestJet Flight DeckAndrew Joe Potter | Narcity
If you're in the mood for day drinks, then the Corona Rooftop Patio is the place for you. Here, you can savour ice-cold beverages while taking in the stunning views of the Toronto skyline, making for a one-of-a-kind experience.
The Corona Rooftop PatioAndrew Joe Potter | Narcity
Of course, new spaces are only as good as the food and drinks they offer and judging by these snaps, there is plenty of munchies to go around.
Cubano Panini.Andrew Joe Potter | Narcity
In fact, it's hard not to imagine yourself already there waiting in line for a bag of colourful popcorn — you'll probably have to wait a while, but still!
A colourful popcorn display.Andrew Joe Potter | Narcity
The Blue Jays will kick off their 2023 season at the new, improved Rogers Centre on Tuesday, April 11.
So anyone looking to enjoy some baseball after a long winter or check out the renovation should buy their tickets sooner rather than later.