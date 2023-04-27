How To Get The Most Bang For Your Buck At A Blue Jays Game After The Rogers Centre Revamp
On a $20, $40, $100, or $250 budget. 💸
If you're planning to go to a Toronto Blue Jays home game this season, on top of deciding where to sit in the stadium and what you should plan on stuffing down your gullet, you also need to ask yourself one important question: How much do you plan on spending?
There's a lot to consider. With the Rogers Centre unveiling its new Outfield District renovations on Opening Day, the ballpark is now home to new a flurry of new menu items. There are also plenty of new places to sit (and hopefully watch the boys in blue battle it out against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox all summer).
Of course, everyone has their own ballpark budget. There can be a big difference in price between popping over on Loonie Dogs night versus turning your stadium experience into a full-blown event. Here's how to make the most out of your day at the ballpark with a $20, $40, $100 and whopping $250 budget.
@narcitytoronto
Toronto Blue Jays unveiled phase one of the Rogers Centre reno and there are so many new bars, hang-out areas and delicious menu items. The Outfield District includes a Carona Rooftop Patio, Park Social - inspired by eats on Toronto's subway line, The Catch located above bullpen, and more. Now, instead of buying a seated ticket, fans can now experience Jays games in the new venues for $20. #rogerscentre #bluejays #baseball #toronto #torontotiktok #corona
How to enjoy a Blue Jays game on a $40 budget
Picture this: It's a sleepy Tuesday afternoon in late July — the proverbial dog days of both summer and the MLB season. All of a sudden, your phone dings with a breaking news alert; the Blue Jays' top prospect has been called up and will make his major league debut tonight! You're downtown at the office anyway, so there's no excuse for not sticking around to see what the new kid's made of.
The goal for this sort of last-minute situation is to simply get into the ballpark and have a bite to eat without racking up too much of a bill (or a bar tab; it's a Tuesday night, after all).
The view from the Outfield District, Right: Park Social at the Rogers CentreAshna Bharkhada | Narcity
Seats: Your best bet is to buy one of the Rogers Centre's new general admission Outfield District Tickets. You get access to the ballpark for $20 (taxes and fees included) but don't have an assigned seat.
That means you might want to get to the stadium a little earlier than usual, providing ample time for you and your mates to lay claim to some of the first-come, first-serve social areas, like the bleacher seats directly above the visitor's bullpen in right field or Park Social and the Corona Rooftop Patio in the 500 level.
The view from the Corona Rooftop Patio at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.Andrew Joe Potter | Narcity
Food & Drink: Truth be told, the best way to fill up at the Rogers Centre while on a tight budget is to take advantage of the ballpark's generous policy on allowing outside food and drink. You obviously can't show up with your own booze but a quick pit stop at a nearby grocery mart or convenience store will help subsidize your food budget considerably. (Just make sure you clean up your own popcorn.)
Next up, in terms of savings, it's hard to top Loonie Dogs Night; Schneiders hotdogs are available for a buck apiece every Tuesday home game this season.
However, it's also not entirely impossible to find a selection of reasonably priced food and drink items at the ballpark. Specifically, if frugality is the name of the game, you'll want to seek out the two Dugout Deals vendors (located by section 239 on the 200 level and section 536 up in the nosebleeds). There you'll find hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce sodas and soft-serve ice cream — all for $3.29. The Dugout Deals stands also boast the cheapest alcohol in the ballpark: the 12-ounce cans of Budweiser and Bud Light for $5.65 each.
Stadium staff preparing three-cheese grilled cheeses. Right: The view from the 100 level near the visitor's bullpen.Andrew Joe Potter | Narcity
And finally, if you're looking for something a little more flavourful, head to The Stop, one of the new themed vendors on the 200 level just beyond left-centre field. While reminiscing about your favourite TTC subway station, you can buy Jamaican beef patties (two for $5.64).
Altogether, you can easily package a ticket, a beer or two and some snacks for under $40 per person.
How to enjoy a Blue Jays game on a $100 budget
Here's where things start to get interesting. With a larger per-person budget, the average fan can not only watch the game from an excellent seat but also stuff their face with a variety of higher-quality food and beverage options.
Seats: For the average weekend game, you'll be able to grab decent seats from the Blue Jays' box office for around $60. For example, for $62.50 per person (tax included), you could grab a pair of 100-level tickets just beyond the outfield wall in sections 140, 141 or 142 — also known as the park's prime home run territory.
Alternatively, you could sit in the 200 level on the first or third-base side — like section 213 — for $60.70 per ticket. And if you really wanted to go big on the tickets while allocating less of your budget to food and drinks, you can sit in the 100 level in foul ball territory — like section 114 — for $87 a ticket.
Food & Drink: With a little extra wiggle room, you don't necessarily have to restrict yourself to the Dugout Deals beer specials. If beer is your poison of choice, you'll find a selection of tall cans for sale around the ballpark for between $11.89-$12.95 before tax and tip.
As for food, you'll be able to sample a number of the Outfield District's new menu items at this budget point. The Poutine Dog (Schneiders Porch), mac and cheese (The Catch) and the three-cheese grilled cheese (Park Social) are all available for $9.99 each. Those with a sweet tooth should also check out the cinnamon sugar churros with Kit Kat dip for $10.79.
The Jays' new Cubano Panini. Right: The Keg Caesar and the OK Blue Jays Rum Punch in a souvenir glass.Andrew Joe Potter | Narcity
How to enjoy a Blue Jays game on a $250 budget
Now we're cooking with gas.
Seats: If you're really set on going all out, a budget of $250 per person will have you sitting pretty. For $84, you can find seats toward the back of the 100-level section directly behind home plate — sections 119 to 124. Alternatively, for $109, you can get within a few rows back from either dugout (though the availability of face-value tickets for primo seating — even for late-season games — is already pretty slim).
Of course, with up to $250 to spend, you could also purchase tickets on the secondary market. Unless you end up the beneficiary of someone dumping their tickets below face value at the last minute, expect to pay a big premium on top of the typical $80-$110 range for 100-level seats behind home plate.
Food & Drink: Even if you allocate up to half of your budget toward your ticket, you'll still be able to wine and dine on the Rogers Centre's upper-end menu items all day or night long.
For good grub, head to the WestJet Flight Deck (behind center field on the 200 level) for the 12-hour smoked brisket sandwich ($16.45). However, if the thought of leaving the rarefied air of the 100 level gives you agita, head to The Catch (in right-center field above the visitor's bullpen), where the pressed smoked meat sandwich ($15.35) and the Cubano Panini ($15.35) await. While you're over in the Outfield District, keep walking over to The Stop (behind the Jays' bullpen) for rice bowls; chicken and beef are both available for $15.35).
Jerk chicken nachos. Right: A mural near The Stop at the Rogers Centre.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity
In terms of drinks, again, you won't have any trouble finding tall cans of domestic and premium beers around the park for between $11.89-$12.95, pre-tax and tip. However, if you're on the hunt for something a little more Instagram-worthy, there are a number of eye-catching themed cocktails available throughout the park. Head to Oppo Taco (section 137) to grab a frozen margarita ($14.85). For those looking to avoid brain freeze, the OK Blue Jays Rum Punch ($17.85) and Dug Out Sangria ($14.85) offer similarly sweet and boozy sips.
So there you have it, a number of ways to experience the Toronto Blue Jays in person at three different price points.