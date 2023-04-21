Blue Jays' Anthony Bass Won't Let His United Airlines Story Go & A Fox News Host Weighed In
Bass' pregnant wife was told to clean up her child's mess on a flight.
Before this week you might not have known who Anthony Bass was unless you were a big Toronto Blue Jays fan, but the story of his wife being told to clean up after their child on a United Airlines flight has made the pitcher much more recognizable off the baseball field.
Since his controversial Tweet about the situation went viral, Bass hasn't stopped talking about it — and his latest post sharing the views of a Fox News host on the story is getting tons of attention.
"Hit the nail on the head 👏🏻," Bass wrote in his latest Tweet with the shared video below of a three-minute rant by controversial, conservative host Tomi Lahren, where she comes to the defence of the Bass family.
In the video, Lahren said the story had been "taken out of context," and in her explanation of what happened, shamed people for blaming Anthony and his wife Sydney, and also called the United Airlines flight attendant that was involved, a "miserable hag."
\u201cHit the nail on the head \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Anthony Bass (@Anthony Bass) 1682027168
"Since Anthony and Sydney Bass are friends of mine, I'm gonna go ahead and set the record straight," she said.
Lahren went on to explain that Sydney is 22 weeks through a "high-risk" pregnancy and travels "almost weekly" with her two children so they can see their father.
"Last weekend, her toddler, age two, was given popcorn to keep her from screaming and disrupting other passengers. And because she's a frequent toddler, she spilled it. I'm sure every mom out there can relate. Am I right?" Lahren asked.
The host also clarified that the Bass' two-year-old daughter is adopted and called the couple "literally the salt of the earth."
Lahren then explained that while the flight attendant initially said the pilot had demanded the pregnant mother pick up the spilled popcorn, "it was the flight attendant who then claimed the popcorn was a hazard."
"Well, excuse me, but what kind of a miserable hag do you have to be humiliating a pregnant mom like that in front of the entire plane over some frickin popcorn?" Lahren angrily asked and added it was her guess the flight attendant went on a "power trip" because she missed the authority of being "mask police."
Anthony sharing the video if this Fox News rant is far from the first post he's made since the initial story went viral, having also posted of picture of his daughter in question holding a bag of popcorn that's since been seen by well over two million people.
Anthony's latest Tweet quickly received more than 2,000 comments, with many people dissing him for continuing to talk about the story at all.
"If you need to defend yourself this much… you’re usually in the wrong," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "oh brother lmao LET IT GO."