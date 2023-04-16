A Toronto Athlete Called Out United Airlines For Making His Pregnant Wife Clean On A Flight
A flight attendant made her "get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess."
Toronto Blue Jays player Anthony Bass is calling out United Airlines for making his wife clean up.
Bass claims his wife, Sydney Rae Bass, was forced to clean up their toddler's popcorn mess while on a flight "on her hands and knees" while 22 weeks pregnant and travelling with two children.
"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!" reads the tweet.
Bass was clearly opposed to the idea that his wife should have to clean up the mess, but some people on Twitter thought it was her responsibility to clean up after their kids.
"Genuinely curious, who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids, I am the one responsible for them," said a Twitter user.
Bass replied and said that the "cleaning crew they hire" is responsible for the mess.
Bass and the Twitter user got into a heated argument, and the user tweeted back, "You do realize they don't pull the planes out of circulation to detail a plane between flights. One group deplanes, and the next group boards. So your family's entitlement affects all the people boarding the plane after you get off."
Another Twitter user chimed in and said, "False. There are people who go through the plane once or twice in between removal and boarding. Also, it's a pretty normal thing in society to help the elderly/disabled/pregnant."
The user tweeted back and said, "But not to detail the plane. Be a decent human and if you're going to give your kid popcorn on a plane, be prepared to pick it up. My toddlers loved Cheerios but they were messy, I would never had served them cheerios on a plane."
Bass tweeted back and dryly replied, "You are the perfect parent. You can do no wrong."
Some fans agreed with Bass and said that it was "pitiful" of the flight crew.
"That's pitiful of the flight crew, I hope United tries to make it better. I also hope your wife and kids arrived safely and are excited to watch you and the rest of the @BlueJays go for the sweep today," reads the tweet.
While other Twitter users simply thought everyone involved was in the wrong.
"Everyone involved is wrong in this situation. Sorry," someone tweeted out.
United Airlines responded to Bass' tweet and said they understood his concern.
"We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member," tweeted the airline.
Narcity reached out to Bass and United Airlines for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.