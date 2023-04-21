A Flight Attendant Allegedly Flipped Out Over Spilled Rice & It Delayed The Entire Trip
"She is MAD."
An airline passenger is calling out Southwest Airlines after her flight was delayed because of a dispute over spilled rice in the aisle.
Jennifer Schaper documented the incident on Twitter and said the spilled rice set off a flight attendant who yelled at passengers to clean it up before take off.
"Just boarded the plane and somebody spilled food. The flight attendant screamed 'who spilled rice?' and is walking up and down the aisles," she wrote in her tweet along with a picture of the spilled rice.
"They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice."
Schaper named the incident #RiceGate in her tweets and followed up by saying that people in her row broke out in giggles over the ridiculous incident.
In another tweet, the airline passenger shared a video of a flight attendant speaking to passengers as the crew continued to delay the flight "until the rice has been cleaned."
The rice in the video is at that point covered up with two tissues.
"We’re cleaning this rice so you don’t have to walk through it and it won’t be an eyesore,” the flight attendant says over the speaker.
"We apologize, but, again, I don’t think you want to walk through it, so let us just take care of it before we leave."
Schaper then shared a photo of the mess being cleaned up and an update that the flight attendant was apparently not happy about having to do it.
"Rice is getting cleaned but she is MAD. She has let us all know that we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us," she wrote.
In her tweets, Schaper cleared up that she was not the one who spilled the rice and whoever did should've cleaned it up.
"However, SWA staff was out of line in how they handled the situation and continued to delay an already delayed flight," she wrote in another post.
That wasn't the only incident that caused a delay on that particular flight either. Schaper says an "oblivious passenger" took advantage of the rice situation to use the bathroom, which meant the plane left even later.
One of Schaper's final tweets detailed that due to a "few bumps" during the flight, passengers were not given beverage service which she thought was "punishment" over what happened.
Southwest Airlines did tweet a response to Schaper over the cancelled beverage service.
"We're sorry that our Crew was unable to provide onboard refreshments due to bumpy travel conditions," they said.
"Safety is always our number one priority, but we hope that we can make it up to you next time! Thank you for bearing there with us, Jennifer."
Many people have reacted to Schaper's tweets and some expressed sympathy for the flight attendant.
"I just want to say she is correct. Somebody just wasn't raised right," one person tweeted.
Another person wrote that "flight attendants are not there to clean up the mess of other adults."
One Twitter user was surprised that no one volunteered to clean up the mess.
The rice incident isn't the only food related disturbance on a flight this week.
It happened one day before a Toronto Blue Jays athlete called out United Airlines for making his 22-week pregnant wife "get on her hands and knees" to pick up popcorn that her child made.
