Savannah Chrisley Says She Was Kicked Off A Flight For Being An 'Unruly Passenger'
Savannah says even the pilot of the plane intervened.
Growing Up Chrisley starSavannah Chrisley is putting Southwest Airlines on blast after she says she was kicked off a flight for being an "unruly passenger."
The 25-year-old podcast host was trying to get home to Tennessee from New York when she claims an airline attendant wouldn't let her onboard the flight.
Chrisley ranted about the incident in her Instagram stories on Thursday.
"Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it, it's the worst thing in the entire world," she said at the start of her video.
Chrisley then detailed how she was trying to board the plane when the airline attendant told her she would have to check her bag.
The 25-year-old actress then told the attendant, "if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit and if not, I'll check it.'"
However, she claims he told her "no, that's not going to happen."
After trying again and a bit of a back-and-forth the attendant allegedly told her she was being an "unruly passenger."
Chrisley then went on to explain that the pilot of the plane she was trying to get on tried to intervene and help her plead her case so she could get on the flight.
In her Instagram video, the podcast host shared that the pilot told the attendant to "calm down" and that he himself would find space for Chrisley's bag.
"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot, the man who is flying our plane and is responsible for our safety (...) he looked at him and said stay out of it, no you're not," she continued.
"When this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down I told the Southwest attendant that there was no need for him to be an a**hole today and then he threw me off the flight."
Chrisley then tried to plead her case by telling the airline worker that she had a 10-year-old to get home to, but that didn't do the trick.
"I told him that I hope he finds a better purpose for his life. Maybe I shouldn't have said it, but the devil came over me and the Jesus did not come out," she says.
The Chrisley Knows Best star also gave a shoutout to the pilot in her stories, saying he was "good looking," which apparently intrigued her followers who suggested she should try to find him.
Savannah Chrisley's Instagram story.@savannahchrisley | Instagram
At the end of her string of stories, Chrisley did let her followers know that she did board a connecting flight to Baltimore, where she had the entire row to herself.
However, in her final story she declared "Southwest you won" with a time stamp of 1:42 a.m.
Narcity reached out to Southwest Airlines for a comment for the story, but we did not hear back by the time the story was published.
Chrisley is currently taking care of her siblings Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10 due to her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley being in prison.
According to People, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to 19 years in prison for financial crimes.