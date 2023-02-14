A Couple Tried To Switch Airline Seats Because Of Kids & It Turned Into A 'Nightmare Scenario'
"There is only so much you can do.”
Let’s be honest; nothing is worse than sitting next to screaming and crying kids on a plane, and if there's an option to move seats, most people would go for it.
That’s why one couple on a flight decided to ask the flight attendant if they could move seats when they were seated next to two very loud children. However, things didn't go their way and the situation only got worse, because the parents didn’t take the request very well.
An airline passenger turned to the popular Reddit community AmItheA**hole (AITA) and asked the world, “AITA for asking to move seats on an airplane?”
The woman said that she and her boyfriend had been seated next to two extremely noisy kids on a late-night flight, and things quickly went from bad to worse.
She said that while boarding the flight, there was a couple in front of them that looked like they were in their 40s, with their two children that she estimates were 5 and 2 years old.
“The five-year-old was bouncing off the walls, absolutely full of energy.” wrote the Reddit user. "The baby was crying very loudly as well.”
“I felt bad for the parents because they were trying their best to keep their kids under control to no avail.”
Then it came time to board the flight, and the family just happened to have their seats “across the aisle” from the woman and her boyfriend.
“To be honest, I wasn’t happy about sitting next to a rambunctious kid and a baby who had already been crying for 15+ minutes,” the woman confessed. “All seats were assigned, but the plane was half empty even with all the passengers boarded.”
After noticing another couple who asked to move “likely because they didn’t want to sit next to the children,” and succeed, the Reddit user decided to do the same.
Unfortunately for the Reddit user, when she asked the flight attendant, she was told no “because of the weight distribution on the plane.”
She then asked if she could pay to upgrade their seats to first class but the flight attendant once again declined, explaining that “all transactions had to be done at the counter” before boarding.
“The baby cried for the first hour of the flight, and the older child kept bouncing in his seat and talking loudly,” the woman wrote. “My boyfriend and I had noise-cancelling headphones in, but could still hear the children next to us.”
Despite all this, the woman still “tried to keep a stoic expression” so the family wouldn't notice how annoyed she was.
“At some point, the five-year-old accidentally spilled juice on my shoes from squeezing his juice box too hard,” the post read. “The parents side-eyed me and my boyfriend the entire flight. They apologized for the juice incident when it happened, but I felt their glares until we landed.”
Eventually, the woman got fed up with their glares and confronted the couple. “Excuse me," she said. "I noticed you and your husband keep looking in our direction. Can we help you with something?”
The husband immediately took the opportunity to call the Reddit user and her boyfriend out for “putting in so much effort to get away from them” and “going as far as offering to buy first-class tickets.”
The Reddit user defended herself and explained she “didn’t mean any harm,” but was trying to get some sleep since the flight was in the middle of the night.
People in the comment section reassured her that she was not the a**hole in this situation.
One person wrote: “They were probably upset that the whole plane was trying to get away from their loud kids, but there is only so much you can do in situations like this.”
“You didn't do anything wrong. They were probably overtired and obviously stressed out,” commented another person. "Not everyone likes kids, parents in general should know that by now.”
One user called it a “nightmare scenario,” and wrote: “you explored your options and kept it together in a situation that would make me spontaneously combust.”
“I would’ve moved too,” commented another person, and many shared a similar sentiment.
