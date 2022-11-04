A Couple Tried To Trick A Passenger With A Seat Swap On A Flight & It Backfired So Fast
"They grinned and laughed thinking that they played me."
An airline passenger's story about getting tricked into a seat swap with a couple will reignite your trust in karma, because everyone ends up getting exactly what they deserve.
A guy on Reddit recently shared a story about the time he agreed to switch seats so a couple could sit together, only to realize that they'd been dishonest about their seats in the trade.
He says it was a flight from Greece to the Netherlands with multiple stops, so his family "booked a whole row of seats and an aisle seat for me."
A couple ended up asking him to "move one row back and at the opposite side so the wife could sit next to the husband."
"As they were flying to a foreign country, I was nice and gave up my seat and went to the aisle seat (where) the wife was sitting," shared the poster.
He says after he got up, the couple told him that he'd actually agreed to take their middle seat, not the aisle seat.
"I said that was not the agreement and I want my seat back. The couple said, 'oh well, now we have switched; nothing you can do' while they grinned and laughed thinking that they played me."
Obviously, this infuriated the original poster because they were "a**holes," but not soon after, he noticed that the flight attendants were shutting the doors to the aircraft and no one had taken a seat in his row.
"So after we have [taken] off (it's a 3-hour flight, so it's not that short), I was still in an empty row. I had all the space to myself and was comfortably lying over 3 seats that I had to myself," shared the poster.
"The couple noticed and made a sour face; they asked if I could move to my original seat, and that's when I said, 'oh well, now we have switched. Nothing you can do."
Talk about instant karma!
Not only was the original poster's family chuffed about the outcome, but so were the surrounding passengers and flight attendants who witnessed the minor kerfuffle.
Despite this incident working out for the Reddit user, a commenter under the post shared their tip on what to do in a similar situation.
"If it happens again and there is NOT space, then you tell the Flight Attendant that someone is sitting in your aisle seat with your family and won't move," read their comment. "THEN PULL OUT YOUR BOARDING CARD. Staff will move them back to their seat. You don't even have to have a conversation with the person that was in your seat."
Other people seconded the tip.
One user wrote, "if someone is in my seat, I'd double check then ask them if they are supposed to be in 'F6' and show my boarding pass. Cos mistakes happen. 1/3rd the time, they would insist they are right/won't get up. I would just stop interacting with them and just press the help button and wait. Inevitably, a crew member would come and assist them to move.
"No hassle. No argument. No drama. Just have the crew assist."
Sometimes people get what's coming to them!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.