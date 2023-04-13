Airline Passenger Refused To Give Up Another Person's Seat & His 'Audacity' Shocked TikTokers
“Going to the economy is not an option for me."
Asking a passenger on a flight to swap seats is already a risky move, so you can imagine what might happen when someone simply takes a seat without asking.
That’s what happened on one Turkish Airlines flight to Nigeria, and TikToker Sam Obad caught the entire awkward interaction on video.
In the video, which now has over 1.2 million views, you can see a heated exchange take place between a flight attendant and the passenger who adamantly refuses to get up from the seat he took.
The caption over the video read, “How’s a man sat on someone else’s seat and not tryna move.”
The flight attendant can be heard asking him to give the seat back to the actual passenger it was assigned to, but he refuses and says that option doesn’t work for him.
@samobad9
Why is there always drama on a flight to nigeria 😂 #flight #flightattendant #turkishairlines #naija #nigeriantiktok #naijatiktok #nigeriancomedy #nigerian #trending #dontletthisflop #viral #trend #fyp
“Going to the economy is not an option for me,” the passenger can be heard saying to the flight attendant, as he stubbornly refuses to leave the business class section.
The flight attendant explains that his options are to go to his original assigned seat or be sent back to the economy from business class.
The video then jumps to the next clip, which shows authorities boarding the plane to apparently deal with the situation.
“There’s feds on the plan now FFS,” read the caption.
People in the comment section were baffled by the passenger's actions and called him out for taking a seat that wasn’t his.
One commenter wrote, “Take yourself to the seat you paid for…the audacity.”
Another wrote, “Economy was an option when he bought his ticket.”
“There’s a seat number on your boarding pass. THAT is your seat. Any other seat is NOT your seat even if it’s empty,” commented another user.
“These attendants have too much patience,” wrote another commenter. “Tell them to move or leave the place. Start talking instead of getting up then escort them off.”
One person asked for part two, and Obad delivered.
He posted the second part and showed how they ended up dealing with the situation and infuriatingly enough the airline passenger got what he wanted and remained in the seat that wasn’t technically his.
@samobad9
Replying to @Gina Gee part 2! A very nice nigerian, would you have given up the sit if it was you? #fyp #nigeria #nigeriantiktok #trending #viral #blowthisup
In the second part, the actual owner of the seat then came over and talked things out with the passenger refusing to give back his seat.
“He was super nice and actually let him sit there,” Obad wrote over to the video showing the interaction.
“He let him sit next to his wife while he sat on the guy's assigned seat,” Obad clarified. “Air hostess couldn’t say anything since he didn’t mind.”
Understandably so, commenters under the second part video were infuriated by how things turned out and shared their two cents.
“I’m not giving up nothing!” wrote one user. He should’ve paid extra if he wanted to be comfortable.”
Another user wrote, “Oh nah, now I’m more mad at him for letting that man keep his seat.”
That’s your reminder to respect other people’s assigned seats on flights and understand the etiquette, which calls for at least asking before taking another person’s seat.
