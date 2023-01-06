A Guy Refused To Swap Airline Seats For His GF & People Are Telling The Couple To Break Up
"She went back crying, but I just wanted a damn break."
Airline passengers asking to swap seats on a flight is a hot topic, but what about when you get the opportunity to sit next to your partner and decline the offer?
One Reddit user shared his experience of doing just that, and now people think he and his girlfriend should just break up.
The 21-year-old man turned to the Reddit community "Am I the A**hole" to ask the world if he was wrong for "not switching seats with some lady on the plane to sit with [his] girlfriend?” and people did not hesitate to give him their take.
He began by sharing the background, which is that he and his girlfriend “decided to take a trip to Ohio for a few days,” and on their last day, his girlfriend, who was having a bad day, took her frustration out on him.
“When we woke up, she was immediately angry because I accidentally pushed her off the bed, lol. Then she started finding things to complain about,” he shared.
“I suggested we get the free breakfast with our hotel instead of going to some coffee shop, and when we went she kept complaining about how the coffee is weak, and she needs another one, so I complied, and we went to a coffee shop.”
Things only got worse when the couple got to the airport to make their way back home and his girlfriend continued making complaints.
Eventually, he got fed up and told her he was tired and not to talk to him until they got home, which naturally only made her more upset.
They ended up having to sit separately on the flight, which the boyfriend had no problem with since it was only a four-hour flight.
“She then comes to my seat and tells me the woman sitting next to her is willing to trade seats with me. I literally said, “give me a break” and told her no,” the user shared.
“She went back crying, but I just wanted a damn break. When we got home, she started crying even more and said I embarrassed her on the flight.”
He ended the post by asking if he was the a**hole in the situation, and it seems like people had a lot to say.
People started by calling him out on the initial red flag, which was his choice to take her on holiday to Ohio out of all places.
One user asked, “do you like your girlfriend at all?”
To which another user responded, “It doesn’t sound like it considering he took her to Ohio as a vacation.”
“I had to read it twice to fully grasp that they left the west coast to vacation in Ohio,” wrote another user.
Eventually, the Reddit community stopped bashing him for his odd holiday destination choice and started giving their real input on the situation.
One user commented, “It's pretty hurtful to tell your SO to just not speak to you again for hours because you find them so annoying. Then he embarrassed her and upset her by not sitting next to her on the plane when clearly she would have liked that. I think it just sounds like he finds her annoying.”
“Laughs at pushing her out of the bed, doesn't communicate that he wants space, doesn't listen to what she wants, is rude whenever she's clearly looking for connection or bored... just break up,” wrote another user. "She doesn't deserve your AH treatment.”
“She started her day by being pushed out of bed (which, unless she’s 30lbs, takes some real force), then you were rude to her the rest of the day and complained that she was in a bad mood? Just break up,” wrote another user.
Many people commenting on the post aren’t convinced that the man likes his girlfriend because his behaviour seems to indicate otherwise.