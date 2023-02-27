Chance The Rapper Swapped Plane Seats With The Sweetest Celeb & His Daughter 'Freaked Out'
"He is the 🐐"
Swapping seats on a plane is a dilemma that not only affects regular flyers but also celebrities, including Chance the Rapper, who found himself separated from his daughter on a flight.
Thankfully for Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, Martin Short was on the same flight, and he saved the day by giving up his seat so that Bennett could sit with his daughter Kensli Bennett.
The rapper shared the story about Short’s act of kindness on Twitter on Sunday, and the tweet already has over 20.3 million views.
In his tweet, Bennett explained that he got on a plane with his daughter only to find out their business-class seats were not together.
“I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together,” read Bennett’s tweet. “We both said thank you, and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!!”
\u201cSo I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren\u2019t next to each other. I really ain\u2019t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.\u2026\u201d— Chance The Rapper (@Chance The Rapper) 1677450728
Bennett shared that Kensli, 7, is also a fan of Short's, making the kind gesture that much more special.
“So cool, and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3,” he wrote. Short plays Jack Frost in that movie, although the Canadian actor is also well-known for many other comedies over the last several decades.
"What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST,” Bennett wrote in his tweet.
Many people shared their love for Short under Bennett’s tweet, and it basically became a thread full of Short Stans.
“Martin Short is the only human who really matters,” read one tweet with almost 1 million views.
Another person referred to Short as a “living legend,” before adding that they “love” the story.
“That’s truly a wonderful story. Thanks for sharing,” read another tweet. “Love when wonderful people make kids' days. Yayyyyy.”
\u201c@chancetherapper He is the \ud83d\udc10\u201d— Chance The Rapper (@Chance The Rapper) 1677450728
Many of the replies to Bennett’s tweet were just GIFs from Short’s movies, and it’s a reminder that he really is the 🐐.
