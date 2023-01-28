A TikToker Called Out Passengers Who Stand Right After A Plane Lands & People Are Split
“My back hurts… I gotta stand…”
If you’ve ever been on a plane and dreaded the moment you have to exit with a bunch of people invading your personal space, then this TikTok video may encapsulate how you feel.
Reality TV star Batsheva Haart posted a video showing herself seated on a flight while all the other passengers around her were standing and waiting to get off and it's getting a lot of reaction online.
In the video, Haart is lip-syncing to the song I'm So Mature by SZA and captioned it, “sitting in my seat instead of standing up until it’s my rows turn to deplane.”
The video has received over 2.1 million views and the reaction has been split.
The comment section is filled with people arguing over how they feel about the common practice of airline passengers instantly standing up as soon as the plane comes to a stop.
One of the top comments under the video reads, “some of us stand to stretch our backs. Has nothing to do with getting off sooner and hurts absolutely no one.”
Another user agreed and commented, “my back hurts… I gotta stand…”
A commenter pointed out that "some people have layovers that are short and don’t have time to sit around and wait.”
Meanwhile, one user asked, “Why do people care so much whether someone else sits or stands?”
However, others were not so lenient and agreed with Haart.
“Fr like u ain’t getting out ANY faster,” wrote one user.
Another person wrote, “Thank you I CANNOT STAND when people start standing up, and the doors are not even open.”
“The standing is fine (people need to stretch). The problem is when they don’t know about row by row exiting….,” said another user.
A flight attendant chimed in on the conversation and wrote her perspective, saying, “I totes get it, but I also want everyone up and out ASAP since we don’t get paid once the door is open.”
Seems like people are torn on the etiquette around standing up after a flight.