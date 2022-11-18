An Airline Passenger Called Out 'The Most Reclined Seat In History' & TikTokers Are Split
"Easiest red card of all time."
Have you ever sat behind a passenger on a flight who fully reclined their chair, leaving you with cramped legs and no space to do anything?
One TikTok video about that experience has absolutely blown up on the platform, with over 5.4 million views and plenty of discussion about the proper way to recline your seat on a plane.
Brothers Henry and Mike, who jointly run the TikTok account called @thepointbrothers_, which has over 1.4 million followers, posted the video on their account, and it has a lot of people on the video-sharing app in a heavy debate.
The video shows one of the brothers sitting on a flight, with the seat in front of him fully reclined back, leaving the brother's face inches away from the entertainment system on the back of the chair.
The caption over the video reads: "5-hour flight home…is this the most reclined seat in the history of aviation?"
The video left many people arguing in the comment section over whether it's right to recline a chair on a flight or not.
Several people commented that there's a straightforward solution: recline your own chair.
One user commented: "Just recline your seat too. You paid for your seat, lol." Another wrote: "Simple solution; recline your seat."
"How dare someone who paid their money recline a seat," another user sarcastically commented. "I do it all the time."
However, many people argued back, saying that there's a limit to what you should do.
"So many people in this comments section don't understand how legroom works... reclining your seat doesn't keep your knees from being smashed," one user wrote.
Another argued that plane seats should never recline, which received over 2,500 likes.
"Those seats should just not recline, it's cramped enough, and I already don't have leg room," read the comment.
"I convince myself that every person that reclines, it's their first flight, and they don't understand how AWFUL it is for the person behind them," wrote another commenter.
"You can recline your seat but not to the point where the person behind you don't have any more space to move," said another user. "I hate people who do that."
Another user suggests that "flight attendants should make the point, or announcement, to return seats back to upright during meal times."
Seems like TikTok users are pretty divided on whether or not a passenger should recline their seat while flying.
Do you think it's acceptable for passengers to recline their flight seats?
