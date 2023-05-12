TikTokers Are Loving This Airline Hack For Dealing With A Reclined Seat & It's Cold AF
Airline passengers don't have too much space when travelling on a flight and you may be left with even less if the person in front of you reclines their seat.
One TikToker is sharing their "unethical life hack" on what to do in that type of situation and it's getting a lot of mixed reaction online.
"When you are on a flight and the person in front of you reclines their seat all the way and leaves you no room. Turn on the air con above you on full blast and point it at the top of their head," the person wrote over top the video.
"The plane ride is so long when you get one of these people in front of you," they added in their caption.
The clip has been viewed over 2 million times since it was posted and has sparked a debate on airline etiquette in the comments.
Many people applauded the idea after seemingly being bothered about reclined seats on past trips.
"Excellent. I could of used this," one person wrote, while another said "GENIUS I have a flight soon."
"Haha love it 😂. I’m ok with people reclining on long flights I get that. But the flights under 3 hours I get annoyed," another TikTok user shared.
A couple of people also expressed why reclined seats ultimately ruin their flights.
"When you're 6ft 5 and people try to recline, you're literally pushing against a knee cap. I have forced the seats back up when they try," a commenter noted.
"Wish I had done this 😭 the guy just told me that the seats move that far back for a reason. I was squashed the whole flight," another comment reads.
Aside from all the support for the hack, many people pointed out that flights aren't cheap and passengers should do what they need to on a flight.
"Seats are meant to recline. Recline your seat or upgrade to an area with more leg room," one person wrote.
"The whole point is everyone reclines so you have more room. Those tickets cost a lot of money. Gonna do what I want lol," another person commented.
Another person pointed out that they always recline on long-haul flights and others should do it too.
"My flights are usually 15 hr long and u bet i'm reclining! If they recline then you recline as well simple :)," they noted in their reply.
Another person shared that they have a tactic whenever they need to recline their airline seat.
"I recline slowly if you don't say anything in that time it's on you," they wrote.
A lot of other people said they would start bringing beanies with them in case they were blasted with AC, while others said they would welcome extra air on a flight.
This isn't the first time the TikTok creator has gone viral for sharing "unethical life hacks" on their page. Others hacks they've shared are focused on dating, dealing with co-workers and making money.
