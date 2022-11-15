A Woman Called Out An Airline Passenger For 'Manspreading' On A Flight & Reaction Is Mixed
If you've travelled by plane recently then you know space is limited, even if you're in an aisle seat. So what do you do if someone is taking over your legroom?
One Reddit user shared her experience from a recent four-hour flight with a photo that shows a fellow passenger "manspreading" into her space.
The Reddit user, whose name is listed as Emily Kauai, says she's 5'8" and spent the entire four-hour Southwest flight sitting very close to a man seated beside her.
The photo shows the man watching a video on his phone as Kauai is forced to inch her legs closer to the aisle.
She posted the photo on the Reddit community page Well That Sucks.
Kauai didn't include too much context with the photo, but she has since responded to many comments asking if she perhaps knew the man (she did not) and if she asked him to move (she did).
"A couple of times I mentioned it, and he would move over, but his legs would casually return to where they rested during his movie," she said in one of her comments.
Many people who commented on the post are siding with Kauai and calling it a case of "manspreading."
"Manspread. The problem is as real as the entitlement," one person wrote.
Others admit they would not handle that kind of situation well. "That gives me an anxiety fit just seeing that," one wrote.
However, a lot of other commenters are siding with the man, saying by the looks of it he doesn't have much legroom either.
"I'm a 6'4" broad-shouldered dude, I am this person. I spend every flight agonizing over how I can sit that's most fair to those around me," one person said.
"I’m 6’1” 260 pounds. And I am always so paranoid about getting into people's spaces on flights," another person echoed.
While many people do seem to understand this woman's frustration, many are pointing the blame at the airline for giving passengers limited space.
"It’s horrible what the airlines have done to the seats. No room, no recline, and no comfort," one comment reads.
One person said they don't see a win for either person writing, "It doesn’t appear the guy can get his legs forward either. This is the airline’s fault, not the passenger's."
Another person offered a solution to the problem that we all became familiar with during the pandemic.
"The benefits of what used to be social distancing," they wrote.
While travelling by plane can be quite uncomfortable, experts say there are certain rules you should still follow during a flight.
