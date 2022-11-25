A Guy Pretended Not To Know His GF After An Airline 'Meltdown' & He's Getting Lots Of Praise
"I got kill dagger eyes from her..."
At what point does your partner's public freakout become their problem and not yours?
One airline passenger is winning more praise than he expected after he pretended that his fiancee was a stranger on a flight, moments after she had a "meltdown" about baggage rules.
The anonymous user posted about the incident on Reddit's popular Am I The A**hole forum, where he initially thought he'd get "raked over the coals" for his actions.
But that wasn't quite what happened, because many users took his side in the incident.
According to the original poster, he and his fiancee were boarding a flight home from vacation and while he knew to bring a small carry-on, he says she brought a "regular full-sized bag" and tried to get it through boarding.
"It was a packed flight, we were boarding last in economy and it was just a sh*t show," he wrote. He says he got through the ticket-check and was on his way to the plane when he heard his fiancee getting into a "heated" argument behind him.
The guy says he carried on and found his seat, followed soon after by his partner. She seemed "upset" but he was tired so he put his hat down and tried to take a nap.
"Soon after the airline worker and a cop shows up and they are not f*cking around, and want her off the plane," he said. "She tries to plea and cry, etc. but they are not having it."
Then the cop turned to him and asked if they were together.
"I blurt out 'NO!' shaking my head emphatically," he confessed. "I got kill dagger eyes from her as she shot up and grabbed her bag and followed the cop out. She was also swearing and screaming the whole way out."
He says he flew home solo because he had to get back for work. She had to catch the next flight and she was angry at him when he picked her up from the airport.
"She obviously thought I was the a**hole, and to be honest almost everyone I know thinks I'm an a**hole except my boss and my co-workers."
"So, am I the a**hole for this self-preservation?" he asked.
Redditors surprised him by ruling that no, he was not the one at fault. She was.
"Get out while you can. This is how she'll be forever. She'll never learn from this experience," reads the top comment on the post.
Others marvelled at the idea the woman needed a police officer present to be removed from the flight.
"How is it possible an adult human NEEDS that level of intervention?" asked one user. "People like that just don't get humiliated, they get indignant and dig in on their wrong position harder. I couldn't deal, I'd be out."
"She is angry at (the original poster) for allowing her to face her own consequences solo, which doesn't sound like she has done much reflection or taken any responsibility," wrote someone else.
However, it wasn't a one-sided argument. Some people pointed out that the guy should've taken the hit along with his partner because she is his fiancee.
"WTF do you think 'for worse' means?" wrote one critic. "You ditched her at her time of need because it was more convenient for you."
Others argued that he is the a**hole for leaving her, but he "should probably dump her because this is a sign of who she is."
Is it ever OK to pretend you don't know your partner?
