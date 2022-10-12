A TikToker Refused To Move Plane Seats For A Family & They Reacted By 'Talking Sh*t' In French
She was fluent in French and understood everything.
Would you give up your window seat on a plane you paid extra for if a family kindly asked you to move so they could all sit together?
One airline passenger stood her ground and said no when faced with that exact situation, and she shared her entire experience on TikTok.
TikTok user @shortnfeisty11 posted the video which now has over 6.6 million views.
The video overlaps with a caption explaining the sequence of events on the flight the woman was on when she declined a family's request for her to switch seats with them so they could be together.
Instead of respecting her decision and moving on, the family reacted by talking "sh*t" about her in a different language.
Little did they know the TikToker understood everything they were saying.
@shortnfeisty11
i love when people just assume no one around them speaks their language #airplane #french #bipride🌈 #windowseat
"Lmao just boarded my flight, and a dad asked me if I'd switch him spots because his family is split across the aisle, and I said no because I get HELLA sick on the aisle and also, I paid specifically to have a window, seat near the front of the plane and now they're talking shit about me in French," the TikToker wrote.
"Little do they know I'm fluent. Can't wait to let them know I [heard] everything they've been saying after our three-hour flight," she continued in the video.
The caption on her video description reads, "I love when people just assume no one around them speaks their language."
From all the comments under the video, it's obvious that most people sided with the woman's decision to stand her ground and not move seats, especially since she paid extra for it.
One commenter wrote, "The family that buys seats together, sits together. The family that doesn't, doesn't. People always assume everyone will move for them. Not me," which received almost 44,000 likes.
"I love when ppl with kids think they should be more accommodated than single/child-free people," commented another user.
Another said there's "nothing wrong with asking, but it's the reaction to the no."
One commenter told the TikToker, "tell them, in French, 'next time, plan better.'"
While another wrote, "break out some French…would love to hear your accent."
It's unclear what the family's reaction actually was because the woman never ended up posting a follow-up video, but it's safe to say people are on her side regardless.
Would you give up your chosen plane seat so a family could sit together?