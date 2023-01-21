Damon Dominique's Book Is All About Being A Global Citizen & He Told Us How You Can Be One Too
He shares some handy tips about how to travel solo!
If you’ve been on the YouTube content creator bandwagon over the last few years then you’ve probably been travelling the world vicariously through the videos of Damon Dominique.
Let’s be real, Dominique has been dominating the video and documentary world for quite some time now.
It's not all about travel either, he also teaches his followers how to speak French with his very creatively executed French courses.
Now he can also add 'author' to his resumé.
Dominique's new book You Are a Global Citizen was released on January 17, which he hopes people will use as a guided journal and travel book they can carry with them as they embark on their own worldly adventures.
In true Dominique style, the YouTuber wanted his book to be just as interactive as all his social media channels, and he did just that.
Narcity had the opportunity to sit down with Dominique and chat about his new book and let’s just say he doesn’t save his charm only for the camera.
Dominique says the inspiration behind You Are a Global Citizen came from his desire to fill a gap among travel books so he decided to write it himself.
“Honestly, I was just looking for a book to travel with; that could help me learn more about myself as I was travelling,” Dominique told us.
“What most people aren't making the connection about is that when you're travelling, you're not only discovering a city or country or culture but through that process, you're learning about yourself,” Dominique explained.
“Like, what is it that pissed me off about this culture? What is it that I'm actually really digging about this culture?"
"So I think those things are happening in the background, and I wanted to make a question and answer book, a guided journal to get people thinking about those things.”
Dominique and I talked about many things, including what it's like being a third-culture child, which is someone raised in a culture other than that of their parent's nationality versus someone who is born and raised in the same city.
According to Dominique, a "hometown doesn't have to be just one hometown," which is why he endorses travelling the world and exploring new cultures that you may be able to identify with.
There are many challenges in embarking on journeys like these, whether it be travelling to a new country solo or moving abroad all on your own.
Dominique is no beginner when it comes to either of these experiences, so I picked his brain for tips on how people can move forward with their travel plans if they have been constantly putting them off.
If you're worried about travelling on your own, Dominque wants you to know that when you travel “you’re never really alone.”
“There are always people around you. It's just up to you if you can, I guess put yourself out there or not,” said Dominique.
Dominique's next tip is to “look for activities” wherever you go. Instead of just aimlessly wandering around, set a goal or an activity and go out there and pursue it.
“I've never just showing up to a place and just looking around at people,” said Dominique.
"Ask yourself, “how can I interact with these people?”
For Dominique, his way in is through his camera and interviewing people or even through language classes to get well-versed in the local culture.
However, he emphasizes it can be anything from pottery lessons to yoga or even photography classes.
Immersing yourself in these kinds of situations will surround you with people that have similar interests, and perhaps even help you make some new friends, he says.
Next, he recommends organizing your travels around the weekend because that’s when most of the fun stuff is happening.
Along with those tips, Dominique touches on other interesting topics relating to travel in his new book You Are a Global Citizen as well.
So if travelling is on your list of things to do in 2023 then you may want to pick up a copy to bring with you so you can make the most out of your trip!