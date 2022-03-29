A Canadian YouTuber Quit His Job To Travel The World & Shared How You Can Too
"I sold everything I owned and bought a one-way ticket to Thailand with no money, no real skills as a content creator and no idea what I was doing."
A Canadian YouTuber with almost two million followers quit his 9-5 job so he could travel the world — and his life looks incredible.
Christian LeBlanc, also known as Lost LeBlanc, gives people a taste of his adventures and even has some advice on how other can people can do what he did.
Originally from Vancouver, B.C., the 27-year-old now lives in Bali when he's not travelling.
"Five years ago, I was working a 9-5 job that was considered to be the 'dream' opportunity but somehow found myself depressed and drained. In that difficult time, I learned the most important lesson of my life. I discovered that no amount of money or success would make me happy if I wasn’t doing what I loved," his website said.
"So, I quit. I sold everything I owned and bought a one-way ticket to Thailand with no money, no real skills as a content creator and no idea what I was doing," it added.
Fast forward five years, LeBlanc has given up his Canadian life to live abroad, and has built a seven-figure business to top it all off. He has also gained 1.95 million YouTube subscribers, and 653,000 Instagram followers along the way.
In his videos, he talks about burnout, giving inspiring messages to anyone looking to make a life change.
He also has stayed connected to Vancouver, doing some videos in his hometown.
His travel vlogs show off super cool destinations that will make you want to book a plane ticket ASAP.
There are also some funny videos on his channel, like a recent one where he got six strangers to race through obstacles in the Canadian winter.
If you want to learn from him, he offers a training program called Lost Creator Academy, on escaping the 9-5 job environment.
If you're looking to get inspired, learn how someone manages to quit their job and travel the world, or just want to look at cool travel spots, this guy is worth checking out.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.