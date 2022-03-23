Editions

A Canadian TikTok Star Quits Social Media & His 1 Million Followers To 'Focus On' Himself

He's leaving it all behind to pursue a lifelong dream.

Vancouver Editor
Kyle Hansen, a TikTok star from B.C., has made the choice to quit social media to play university soccer.

The social media star from Burnaby has accumulated 1.2 million followers and 27.3 million likes on his TikTok account but is now ready to leave it all behind.

He is going to go to Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops to join the men's soccer team.

Hansen is clearly super focused on pursuing his athletic dreams.

"Since I have stopped social media and focused on soccer, I'm just staying off my phone. It's really good for me because while I was doing social media, you always had to be on your phone 24/7," he said in an interview with CBC published on March 20.

"I've really tried to just stay off my phone most of the time and focus on myself," he added.

The head coach of the Thompson Rivers WolfPack soccer team, John Antulov, describes Hansen as "the total package" on the WolfPack website.

He added that Hansen "can be multi-faceted in regard to being that target guy but also able to work himself off a defender."

The 19-year-old started making TikTok videos at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it "blew up from there."

He added that he never expected to get such a large following.

Even though Hansen hasn't actually posted since January, he still has a massive following.

Until recently, he hadn't posted on Instagram in two months either.

For any fans out there — he hasn't deleted his accounts, so there's always hope he may return again soon.

