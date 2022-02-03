Sections

A Feud Between 2 Singers May Have Caused A Shooting In BC & Of Course TikTok Is Involved

There is reportedly a video showing shots being fired.

Vancouver Editor
A Feud Between 2 Singers May Have Caused A Shooting In BC & TikTok Is Involved
Daniel Tadevosyan | Dreamstime

A shooting in B.C. may have been part of an ongoing feud between two singers, and the gunman may have documented the incident on TikTok.

The bizarre situation unfolded in Surrey, where police say there were shots fired at a house on February 1. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Surrey RCMP said they received reports of gunfire at 2:47 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a residence and parked vehicles that had been damaged in the shooting.

Police are now investigating and do not think that the people living in the residence were the intended targets of the shooting. Instead, they believe that the intended target was "a person or persons associated to the previous owners."

Police also said that they are "aware of a video that has been circulating on social media in regards to this incident."

CTV News reported that the gunman may have posted a video of the shooting on TikTok, sharing a video that appears to show the incident.

The disturbing footage appears to show a person firing at a house. CTV reports that a note left at the scene references a popular Punjabi singer.

According to CTV, text written in Punjabi on the TikTok video threatens singer Karan Aujla.

Surrey RCMP is now working with TikTok to find out more about the video and the account which posted it, CTV says.

Constable Sarbjit K. Sangha said: "We are thankful that no one was injured, however this is undoubtedly a very traumatic experience for the family whose residence was shot."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

