An 18-Year-Old Was Killed In BC & Police Believe That It Was A 'Targeted' Shooting
It happened in broad daylight.
An 18-year-old from Langley, B.C. was killed in what police believe to be a targeted shooting.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on January 7, Langley RCMP received multiple calls to report to the Walnut Grove area.
The RCMP said that when they arrived at the scene — at the intersection of 202 Street and 88 Avenue — they discovered one person suffering from gunshot wounds.
Although the paramedics were on the scene, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has been identified by police as 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas from Langley.
According to police, a bystander was also injured during the shooting and had to be taken to the hospital. The bystander's injuries were not life threatening and their name has not been released.
Police said that they believe Cardenas was targeted in the shooting. They also said that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is still investigating the incident.
Sergeant David Lee of the IHIT called the shooting "reckless," and said, "Our thoughts go out to the families of those impacted by this incident."
Currently, the investigators are trying to put together a timeline of what happened and are looking for any witnesses or video footage of the events.
If anyone has any information concerning the shooting, they are asked to contact the IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
