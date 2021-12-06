The Body Of A Woman In BC Who Went Missing 5 Years Ago Has Just Been Found
A man has been charged with murder.
Police found the remains of a missing woman in B.C., and a man has now been charged with second-degree murder.
According to a CTV News article, a family member confirmed that the body of Ashley Simpson has now been found, almost five years after her disappearance.
Derek Lee Matthew Favell has been charged with murder, who was reportedly Simpson's boyfriend before her disappearance.
The 39-year-old will appear in court in Kamloops, B.C., this week.
According to a 2016 RCMP news release, Simpson was reported missing to the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP on April 30 of that year.
Simpson was 32 years old and "a loved sister, daughter, aunt and friend," said a news release from the RCMP, posted three years after her disappearance.
The news release detailed the investigation and said that they had still not found her.
A video from her mother was included in the news release, pleading for help in the investigation and sharing how the disappearance of her daughter was impacting the family.
Now, about two years since this video, there is finally movement in the case.
According to the same CTV News article, there were multiple women missing in the same area, including 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a farm around a year after Simpson's disappearance.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.