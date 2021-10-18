Trending Tags

2 Schoolgirls In BC Approached By 'Suspicious' Man With 'Round Belly' & 'High Pitched Voice'

Police are looking for him now.

@cqrcmp | Twitter, Mary Taylor | Pexels

The Coquitlam RCMP is investigating an incident after two girls were approached by a suspicious male while walking home from school on October 14.

The police report described the man as Caucasian with dark hair and half bald, with a goatee. The report said that the suspicious man wore a black shirt, was "5'10" with a round belly", and had a "high pitched voice."

The report said: "In the afternoon this suspect was standing next to a white 4-door sedan car and asked the girls if they wanted to go Walmart to buy cookies. Both girls did the right thing and ran away."

The police are asking that if you have any video footage in the area of Central Avenue/Mary Hill Road on October 14 between 3-4 p.m. that may have captured the suspicious male or the vehicle to contact them at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2021-28496.

